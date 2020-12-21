First, the big, unresolved question: Will a vaccine bring a rapid rebound or a creeping economic recovery? Nobody knows, and much may depend on global and national events.

Look back on the Pittsburgh area’s economic development stories of 2020, though, and less sprawling questions emerge, some of which could be answered locally. Some might even be addressed in the early months of 2021.

As we move from this year to the next, we’ll raise some of those questions on this page, recap 2020 developments, and share some inside insights. We’ll add more through Jan. 4.

Do you have an economic development question? Email it to rich@publicsource.org. We can’t promise that we have the answer, but we’ll provide whatever intel we can.

When the floodgates of eviction open, will there be lifeboats for tenants?

The coronavirus spurred a series of curbs on eviction that started on March 18. Currently in place: a CDC order barring most ejections through year’s end, and an order by Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Kim Berkeley Clark that postpones most landlord-tenant proceedings until after Jan. 8.

“It has been a really confusing situation for both landlords and tenants,” said Robert Damewood, staff attorney in Pittsburgh for the nonprofit law firm Regional Housing Legal Services, which represents nonprofit landlords. “Moratoriums that have been in place have only been in place for a couple of months at a time. Every time they’re near expiration, it just creates sort of a panic.”

In September, during just a few days between statewide and CDC moratoriums, Allegheny County landlords filed hundreds of cases that could end in the ejection of tenants. The numbers declined after the CDC stepped in.

With the pandemic clearly not under control even as vaccination begins, no one is ruling out further moratoriums or curbs. Last month, Allegheny County Council issued a nonbinding call for an eviction moratorium through Oct. 1.

Moratoriums are, by definition, temporary. Carnegie Mellon University’s CREATE Lab, which has been tracking evictions, recently completed modeling suggesting that without further curbs, courts could be overwhelmed by thousands of eviction filings through 2021.

The periodic panics have spurred some local innovations: The Just Mediation Pittsburgh program, for instance, aims to bring a neutral problem solver to the table before the landlord files for eviction. The crisis, though, has not led to any structural changes to a system that, pre-pandemic, produced around 1,000 eviction filings per month in Allegheny County.

"I don’t know anyone who is planning long-term," said Damewood. "It’s all advocates can do to get moratoriums extended short-term.”

Will construction finally start on the former Civic Arena site?

The Penguins’ development team gave Pittsburgh its most gripping business story of 2020.

The team’s Pittsburgh Arena Real Estate Redevelopment LP [PAR] and its chosen developer Buccini/Pollin Group [BPG] are leading a $1 billion plan to build on the 28-acre site of the former arena. PAR got the rights to the site as part of the 2007 deal that resulted in PPG Paints Arena, and in 2014 agreed on a plan, with the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and the Hill Community Development Corp., to make the project work for the neighborhood.

But nothing has been built. If 2020 was a playoff series, it looked something like this.

The Penguins' team claims that next year will represent a turning point.

"We will be under construction in 2021 on the FNB Corporation tower, Live Nation music venue, parking garage, and first phase of housing, creating thousands of badly needed construction jobs to help the city and region recover from the pandemic," Penguins Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Kevin Acklin wrote in response to PublicSource's questions.

Marimba Milliones, president and CEO of the Hill CDC, is hopeful, but not satisfied.

"I expect construction to move forward this year assuming PAR and BPG reconfigure and come back to the table with an adequate proposal that meets this moment, and marks this as a turning point for our city and for the Hill District," she wrote to PublicSource. She added that "they still have a ways to go."

Acklin wrote that BPG and the Penguins are working on every aspect of the agreement with Hill community leaders, including:

Plans to include local residents in construction work

More than $2 million in commitments to minority- and women-owned businesses

Speedy contributions of proceeds from tax increments and parking tax diversions to investments throughout the Hill

Partnership with the Hill CDC on winning an infrastructure grant

Investments in the Hill District Federal Credit Union, Ammon Recreation Center and proposed City's Edge housing development

Participation in discussions about Macedonia Church's potential expansion, the proposed Curtain Call public art project and development of small business kiosks

Construction of a minority business incubator and a public safety facility.

Milliones wrote that after the “near destruction” of the Hill to make way for the arena, it’s time to “make this right. … This project is not solely about marketing, it’s about true and measurable economic impact, and they have to rise to the occasion just as they rose to the occasion to secure the most valuable land in the city at no cost.”

Can Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority spur development, save homes and serve as the roofer of last resort?

Back when the pandemic was young, the Urban Redevelopment Authority released a consultant’s report suggesting that the city’s development agency should become more focused, better connected to potential partners and more resourceful. With the COVID economy upon us, the URA was simultaneously rolling out new programs to help renters, homeowners and small businesses.

By year's end, URA staff was touting stats like 1,100 households stabilized, of which 85% were minorities. The authority also emerged as a source for funding for large roofing projects. In November alone, the URA subsidized roof work on the Homewood Library, Bry Mard Apartments and Homewood Coliseum, a month after it set aside $3 million to fix the Hunt Armory roof.

It’s hard to say whether that reflects a sharpened focus. But the URA’s agendas since then have reflected one thing that Executive Director Greg Flisram predicted in April: "a more full turn away from the large master redevelopment projects.”

Aiding transformative development projects used to be the URA’s bread and butter. But the flow of big-ticket proposals slowed dramatically starting in spring.

Flisram blamed "a period of adjustment" in the commercial real estate industry. Instead of dishing subsidies for big buildings, the URA joined with the city to launch the Avenues of Hope plan to prioritize seven neighborhood business districts.

Flisram wrote, in a December email to PublicSource, that “2021 will likely bring more of the same as the economy shifts to recovery/rebuilding mode” and predicted “an even greater focus on overcoming racial disparities.”

Much will depend on the federal government’s willingness to stimulate the economy, and the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, Flisram added. “2021 will very much be a rebuilding year economically.”

Rich Lord is PublicSource’s economic development reporter. He can be reached at rich@publicsource.org or on Twitter @richelord.