Develop PGH Bulletins: Evictions during pandemic? Allegheny County Council urges courts to say no.

07/07/2020: Allegheny County Council urges court action to hold off evictions

Allegheny County Council is asking the county courts to impose a new moratorium on evictions, to replace the statewide bar on most such actions that runs only through Friday.

"Since the [COVID-19] emergency declaration is still in place, I think we should ask the courts to extend [the moratorium] to December first," said Councilmember Bethany Hallam, who introduced the nonbinding motion.

Some members said an extension through December would be too long.

"I am a landlord," said Councilmember Nicholas Futules. "I made arrangements for [tenants] personally to hold off on their rent until their unemployment came in."

But he expressed skepticism about a blanket ban. "You have people that really need help, and then you have the ones that are taking advantage of the situation. ... I don't support this."

The motion passed 13-0, with abstentions by Futules and Councilmember Paul Zavarella, who said he represents landlords and tenants in his law practice.

Most foreclosures are also barred statewide through Friday. Hallam's motion did not mention foreclosures.

Council also approved, unanimously and without discussion, a nearly $250 million budget amendment to reflect federal aid flowing to the county, primarily under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act. County Executive Rich Fitzgerald's plan includes $25 million for a rental assistance program, to help struggling tenants to catch up on rent. The bulk of the CARES money would be used to cover services, operations, personnel and equipment the county has needed to cope with the crisis.

The legislation had previously been discussed and approved by council's Committee on Budget and Finance.

The state also opened, this week, a program to aid tenants and homeowners affected by the crisis.

