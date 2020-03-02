Important info on coronavirus preparation in Allegheny County

Proper hand washing for at least 20 seconds is the best way to protect yourself against the coronavirus, according to Allegheny County health officials.

How long is 20 seconds? Sing Happy Birthday (twice) or Baby Shark (halfway) – both should last the recommended time.

County health officials during a press briefing Monday also recommended postponing travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea and to take precautions when traveling to Hong Kong or Japan.

Pennsylvania has had no confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health [DOH] is not expected to begin testing until later this week. So far, samples have been sent to the CDC for testing, said April Hutcheson, DOH press secretary. Hutcheson did not say how many.

Allegheny County will not be able to test for a “few months,” Dr. Kristen Mertz, a medical epidemiologist with the Allegheny County Health Department [ACHD], said.

Local hospitals are expected to start developing their own tests, said Dr. Lee Harrison, chairman of the Allegheny County Board of Health.

According to officials, a healthy public does not need to wear surgical masks for protection. “We’d appreciate it if people didn’t hoard face masks,” Mertz said.

***

This post will be intermittently updated as a public resource when new, credible and relevant information becomes available. If you have questions, suggestions on useful information please email nicole@publicsource.org.

Here is the status of the coronavirus [COVID-19], as of March 2, according news reports and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]:

There have been 87,137 confirmed cases in 58 countries, including the United States.

The vast majority of the cases — 79,968 — are concentrated in China.

The U.S. has had six deaths and 62 confirmed cases, 45 of which were travelers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. To date, 11 states have reported cases.

The World Health Organization [WHO] on Sunday reported the global death toll for the novel coronavirus as 2,977 people. All but 104 of those deaths were in China.

Updates have been rapidly changing the virus landscape, with Rhode Island and New York state reporting new cases Monday before the CDC and WHO could revise their numbers. Washington state, too, announced four more deaths Monday, bringing the death toll in the United States to six. The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering is posting updated stats on this interactive dashboard.

Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Most at risk are the elderly, patients with an underlying medical condition and health care professionals who might come into contact with coronavirus patients.

While the first infections were linked to animals, the virus is now spreading person-to-person.

To minimize exposure, health officials recommend:

Avoiding close contact with the sick.

Covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue or using the sleeve of your elbow.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Frequently disinfect surface areas.

Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizers.

Avoid shaking hands.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Allegheny County health officials said they have been coordinating their efforts with local, state and federal authorities as well as with the Pittsburgh International Airport, which does not offer direct flights to China, Iran, South Korea or Italy.

“For the past month, we have boosted deep cleaning routines in the terminal, including restrooms, people movers and other common areas,” Bob Kerlik, director of media relations for the Allegheny County Airport Authority, said in statement Monday afternoon. “We are also increasing hand sanitizing stations in the terminal.”

Dr. LuAnn Brink, ACHD chief epidemiologist, said travelers originating from China are screened before arriving in Pittsburgh and that the closest airport conducting this screening is the Philadelphia International Airport.

Testing for the coronavirus in the United States has been limited.

Since Jan. 21, there have been 472 Americans tested, according to CDC figures that had been available online until Monday afternoon.

Because coronavirus symptoms mimic the flu, local health officials urged the public to get a flu shot to free up health care resources.

Since 2010, the flu has hospitalized more than 2.7 million Americans and caused 242,000 deaths, according to CDC estimates.

To date this flu season, Pennsylvania has had 95,604 confirmed influenza cases, according to the state health department. The seasonal flu in Allegheny County has hospitalized 127 and resulted in 12 deaths for the 2019-20 season. The height of the flu season is from October through February, tapering off by April.

For the latest information on the Wuhan Coronavirus from the Allegheny County Health Department click here.

Nicole C. Brambila is the local government reporter for PublicSource. She can be reached at 412-515-0072 or nicole@publicsource.org.