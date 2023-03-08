If you have general questions about our organization, read this FAQ.

What does being a “member” mean?

If someone has given any amount within the past 365 days, we refer to them as a member. Their support makes everything we do possible — we couldn’t do this work without them! Read our 2021-22 Impact Report, showing just some of what our members recently helped power, here.

Can my gift be made anonymously?

In accordance with our editorial independence policy, we make all gifts over $1,000 public. More information about our editorial independence policy and data privacy policy can be found here.

Are gifts to PublicSource tax-deductible?

Yes! We are a 501(c)3 organization, and all donations made to us are tax-deductible as allowed by law. We encourage you to contact a professional adviser for specific advice on claiming deductions.

Does my contribution influence coverage?

No. We subscribe to INN’s standards of editorial independence. Read more about our policy here.

What are the benefits of being a member?

Access to our exclusive member newsletter, offering behind-the-scenes information, sneak peeks of upcoming projects and events, and more.

Optional member thank you gifts: PublicSource T-shirt or tote bag (with $60 one-time or $5/month recurring gift); one-year digital New York Times subscription (with $180 one-time or $15/month recurring gift); a free digital ad for the 501(c)(3) organization of your choice (gift of $1,000 or greater).

Occasional access to special members-only events or surprises.

Keeping our paywall-free journalism available for others in our region who cannot afford to support it.

How can I make a gift?

Give securely online using a credit or debit card. Click here to make your gift now.

Give via PayPal.

Mail a check: Checks can be made payable to PublicSource and mailed to 1936 Fifth Ave. Pittsburgh PA 15219. So that we can properly credit you, please include your email address with your check.

Make a gift of stock. Here are the steps involved in donating stock:

(1) Give your broker the following instructions for electronic delivery to PublicSource. Deliver to DTC #0374, account number: 8538-7322, Account name: PublicSource Inc. PublicSource’s broker: Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC – One PPG Place, Suite 2200, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

(2) Please send a copy of your instructions to your broker to Jennie Ewing Liska at jennie@publicsource.org to notify us of the transfer details. This will allow us to properly credit your gift and provide you with an acknowledgement letter. Also, if you can let us know when the transfer occurs so that we can alert our broker, that would be very helpful.

Qualified Charitable Distributions from IRAs: If you are required to make a minimum distribution from your IRA, choosing to make a charitable contribution may have tax benefits. We encourage you to speak with your financial adviser about this option.

Why do you ask for my phone number?

Because most people get so much email, we’ve found that having a phone number on file is often the best way to get in contact if we have a question about a donation. Your phone number is not shared.

I have a recurring donation. How can I update or cancel it?

Contact Membership and Development Manager Alyia Paulding, and she’ll be happy to assist you.

Can I receive a replacement acknowledgment for a past donation?

Absolutely. Contact Membership and Development Manager Alyia Paulding at alyia@publicsource.org and she’ll be happy to assist you.

How can I support PublicSource in other ways?

Tell a friend! Most people find out about us through word of mouth, so sharing a story with someone who cares about our region or inviting them to sign up for our newsletters is hugely helpful! It’s also wonderful to share your support or a PublicSource story you valued on your social media.

Host a house party! Invite some friends over to talk about what’s going on in Pittsburgh and how journalism can support a better Pittsburgh with members of our staff. We’re happy to help you plan. Contact Membership and Development Manager Alyia Paulding for more information.

Contribute to our match pool! We offer donors a match for their gifts in our June and December campaigns, and your contribution to this pool can help your support go twice as far! If you’re interested in participating, contact Membership and Development Manager Alyia Paulding

Advertise with us! We’re a great way to reach engaged Pittsburghers. More information is available here.

See if your employer will match your gift to us! Many employers will double — or even triple — contributions their employees make to charitable organizations, helping your gift go even further. Talk with your employer’s HR department to see if you can take advantage of this benefit. If your employer requires our EIN number to match a gift, please use 47-4309256.

I’m a current member, but I’m getting fundraising solicitations. What’s going on?

We limit the number of times we ask current members to give — usually only when a match or special opportunity is available, or when their membership is about to expire. If you are receiving regular solicitations (or the newsletter says you’re not a member), we most likely have more than one email on file for you. We’d be happy to update our records; reach out to Membership and Development Manager Alyia Paulding.

How do I opt-out of fundraising solicitations?

Contact Membership and Development Manager Alyia Paulding, and she’ll be happy to assist you. You may also use the link at the bottom of fundraising emails to be removed from solicitations.

Who can I speak to if I have other questions or need more help?

Contact Membership and Development Manager Alyia Paulding, and she’ll be happy to assist you.