URA board approves sale for Hill District development of affordable housing and commercial space in New Granada Square

As part of Develop PGH, PublicSource will report here about notable actions and conversations from the monthly meetings of the Urban Redevelopment Authority [URA]. The meetings are held the second Thursday of each month in the Wherrett Room on the 13th floor at 200 Ross Street.

To increase affordable housing and commercial space in the Hill District, the URA board of directors on Thursday approved the $125,000 sale of the Centre Avenue block that houses New Granada Theater for a $14.5 million mixed-use development.

The five-story New Granada Square development is a partnership between the Hill Community Development Corporation [CDC] and CHN Housing Partners. It will include 7,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and 40 affordable apartment units above.

“We’ve been really working to catalyze redevelopment along this Centre Avenue corridor for many years,” Marimba Milliones, president and CEO of the Hill CDC, said. “We think that this is a great signal to the neighborhood and to the broader city that the Hill District truly is on the move and that there is momentum.”

Milliones noted the importance of including affordable commercial space to help stave off gentrification.

”We talk a lot about affordable housing,” she said. “We do not frequently talk about affordable commercial.”

Of the $125,000 sale price, the URA will credit $25,000 back to the development. The development will come before the URA board again for final approval when financing is secured.

The URA board also approved $1.4 million in loans to fund affordable housing in the North Side. The loans — $700,000 from the Housing Opportunity Fund Rental Gap Program and $700,000 from the Rental Housing Development Program — will fund renovations to 70 units in the California-Kirkbride, Central Northside and Perry South neighborhoods.

“Affordable quality housing is what we really need. And with this loan, it will ensure that we will have permanent, affordable, quality homes,” said Yvonne Rainey, a North Side resident and board chair of the Northside Coalition for Fair Housing.

Of the 70 units, 12 will be affordable to households at or below 30% area median income [AMI]; 31 will be available to households at or below 50% AMI; 20 will be available to households at or below 60% AMI; and seven will be available to households at or below 80% AMI.

The renovations are part of the third phase of a project to rehab 324 affordable units known as Northside Properties. Phase one of the project renovated 75 units. Phase two renovations, which will renovate 122 units, are in progress.

Thursday’s meeting was the first board meeting since Greg Flisram joined the URA as executive director earlier this month.

“I look forward to helping to write the next chapter of the URA and city history here,” said Flisram, who most recently served as interim president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City.

In other business:

The URA board approved the 2020 allocation plan , before the HOF was created. The HOF funded 400 new affordable rental units last year and anticipates funding 600 more this year. But, Williamson said, “even at that pace, with these resources and an intensely increased commitment from this organization to affordable housing, it would still take us decades to build our way out of this crisis.” Jessica Smith Perry, HOF director, said the URA hopes to provide an update this year on the number of affordable units that the city is lacking. for the Housing Opportunity Fund [HOF]. The fund administers $10 million each year for six affordable housing programs, including those that pay for new housing construction, assist prospective homeowners with down payment and closing costs and provide funding to preserve affordable units. City Council is set to hold the final vote on the plan in mid-February. URA board chair Sam Williamson asked for an updated number of affordable housing units the city is lacking, noting that the last estimate — over 17,000 — was from the Affordable Housing Task Force report in 2016

The URA board approved a $500,000 HOF Rental Gap Program loan for the construction of affordable units in a mixed-income development at Fifth Avenue and Dinwiddie Street in Uptown. The development will consist of 167 units, including 33 affordable units. Of the affordable units, 15 will be studios, 15 will have one bedroom and three will have two bedrooms. The HOF will put deed restrictions on 10 of the affordable units, stipulating that seven units will be rented to households at or below 30% AMI and three units will be rented to households at or below 50% AMI.

The URA board approved the creation of a $150,000 program at the Hill District Federal Credit Union to provide lines of credit to women- and minority-owned small businesses. “The new program would initially allow for 14 to 28 new lines of credit with opportunity to grow as repayments revolve,” a press release from Mayor Bill Peduto’s office said. The lines of credit will range from $5,000 to $10,000.

The URA board approved a loan up to $72,000 for renovations to MOKA Art Gallery in the Hill District. The building also houses an art studio on the second floor, apartments for the artists-in-residence on the third floor and an apartment on the fourth floor.

Juliette Rihl is a reporter for PublicSource. She can be reached at juliette@publicsource.org.

Develop PGH has been made possible with funding from The Heinz Endowments.

A recap of the Dec. 19 URA board meeting:

At its Dec. 19 meeting, the board of the Urban Redevelopment Authority approved financing for Phase IV of the Larimer/East Liberty Choice Neighborhoods development, loans for affordable housing in the Middle Hill District and a grant for a small business credit building program. On Jan. 9, the board is set to vote on the 2020 allocation for the $10 million Housing Opportunity Fund.

The URA board approved financing for Phase IV of the Larimer/East Liberty Choice Neighborhoods development . Phase IV will use three financing sources: a $650,000 loan from the Housing Opportunity Fund’s rental gap financing program, a loan of $2,094,150 as part of funding already allocated from the City of Pittsburgh, and a grant of $1,774,122 from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh . The development phase will consist of refurbishing Larimer School and building seven new units across the street. Of the 42 units created, 13 units will be reserved for households making 60% of area median income [AMI], 22 units will be reserved for households at 50% and below AMI. Seven units will be market rate. URA Housing Development Director Tom Cummings said earlier phases of the Larimer/East Liberty Choice Neighborhoods development focused more on East Liberty. “This will now have a significant footprint in Larimer.”

The URA announced the draft of its 2020 Hill District Coordinated Community Development Work Plan . The plan outlines “how we’re going to ensure coordinated community development in 2020 in partnership with the Hill District community,” Walker said. The URA board requested the creation of the plan in October after the Hill District community submitted a letter to the board about the redevelopment of the former Civic Arena site. The plan was created after two working sessions coordinated by URA staff and the Hill District Community Development Corporation. It outlines actions for the URA to take to maintain community involvement, including quarterly meetings with the URA and the community. The draft will be available on the URA’s website for 30 days for Hill District residents to provide public comment.

The board approved two loans totaling up to $250,000 to Catherine Terrace, LLC to build eight rental housing units — four one-bedroom and four three-bedroom units — in the Middle Hill District. All units will be affordable for households at 80% AMI. URA Deputy Executive Director Diamonte Walker applauded the development for including three-bedroom units, which she said only a few other recent affordable housing projects have included. The project’s developers are Hill District residents Ernest Darby and Emma Lucas-Darby. “It’s been a long road getting to where I’m at right now,” Darby said.

The board authorized a $100,000 grant to the business incubator Riverside Center for Innovation in partnership with Axiom Advancement Corporation and the online crowdfunding platform Kiva Pittsburgh for a credit building program for small businesses. The program will match 0% interest loans from Kiva Pittsburgh for up to $5,000. In all, that makes up to $10,000 available to small businesses to start building credit.

The board approved a real estate transaction with the state that will allow the URA to acquire Hunt Armory in Shadyside. The end goal is for the armory to be repurposed into an ice skating rink, as per the community’s wishes, said URA board chair Sam Williamson.

The board approved initial steps for nonprofit service provider Bethlehem Haven in Uptown to rehabilitate its existing 26-unit facility and build another 32 adjacent units for residents who complete their programming but still need supportive services. All 32 units will be affordable for households at or below 50% AMI.

Juliette Rihl is a reporter for PublicSource. She can be reached at juliette@publicsource.org.

Develop PGH has been made possible with funding from The Heinz Endowments.

A recap of the Nov. 14, 2019 URA board meeting:

After approving the hiring of a new executive director, the Urban Redevelopment Authority board voted Thursday to acquire the former Shop ’n Save site and other retail space in the Hill District’s Centre Heldman Plaza for $1.6 million.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority [URA] will take over a loan from Dollar Bank, which has held the 2.57-acre property in receivership. URA senior counsel Kate Wrenshall said the move means the URA can have a community process regarding the property’s future, rather than it going to the highest bidder.

Opened in 2013, the Shop ’n Save was the Hill District’s only full-service grocery store. It closed in March as a result of low foot traffic and a dispute between the store’s owner and its landlord, Hill House Economic Development Corp. The shopping plaza was built with nearly $4 million in public money, including $1 million from the URA. Its loss comes amid the recent financial collapse of the Hill House Association.

The property at 1850 Centre Ave. includes a 29,500-square-foot vacant grocery store and four vacant retail suites totaling 6,910 square feet. Next steps for the property are still being determined. City Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle, who sits on the URA board and represents the Hill District, said there will be a “robust community process” for residents to say how they want the land to be used.

At the meeting, Hill District residents and community leaders expressed concerns about the lack of community involvement in URA decision making.

Marimba Milliones, president and CEO of the Hill Community Development Corporation [CDC], urged the board to reconsider the URA’s community process. She explained that the process previously involved close coordination with community organizations.

“A lot of community process has happened without a community partner, and that’s a new thing,” Milliones said.

E Properties and the Hill CDC purchased four buildings owned by the Hill House Association earlier this year for about $5 million. The Centre Heldman Plaza, another Hill House property, was not among them.

The URA board approved a motion for URA staff to create a work plan to develop a community engagement process that will include community organizations and residents of the Hill District.

Regarding development in East Liberty, the board also voted to enter into exclusive negotiations with Beatty Street Development Team for the development of two mixed-use buildings. The site is owned by public entities including the URA, City of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Parking Authority.

Plans for the six-story Beatty Square Apartment building at South Beatty and Eva streets include 220 residential units — 66 of which would be affordable at 20% to 60% area median income [AMI] — and 12,000 square feet of commercial space. Plans for Beatty Seniors Lofts, a six-story building proposed at South Beatty and Mignonette streets, include 40 units of affordable senior housing and 2,500 square feet of commercial space to be leased to East Liberty Development, Inc. for 99 years. Plans also include a 480-space parking garage.

While the URA has said the development will bring displaced Penn Plaza residents back into the neighborhood, some East Liberty residents and stakeholders brought up concerns, including a lack of Penn Plaza residents in the planning process and the potential for adverse effects for the nearby Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh branch.

“The advisory committee for this did not include any residents from Penn Plaza,” said Alethea Sims, president of the Coalition of Organized Residents of East Liberty.

Karlyn Voss, director of external and government relations for the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, said the proposed development, particularly the planned 6-story parking garage, would “directly impact the visibility and access” to the library. She asked that the design be adapted to address these concerns.

Lori Moran, president of the East Liberty Quarter Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said she supports the project because it brings more parking and affordable housing to the neighborhood.

“Small businesses and all businesses are choking from a lack of parking,” Moran said.

URA board member state Rep. Ed Gainey, D-Pittsburgh, said he appreciated the amount of affordable housing in the plan but that he shared concerns raised about Penn Plaza residents and the library.

“I want the library at the table, and I want somebody from Penn Plaza at the table, as we promised to bring people home,” Gainey said.

The board action included recommendations by the review committee including requiring the developer to meet with the Carnegie Library, Duolingo and other local entities. The board also amended the proposal to include a stipulation to work with displaced Penn Plaza residents as the project moves forward.

In other business:

The board approved exclusive negotiations with Allegheny Land Trust [ALT] to take over the 3.6-acre former St. John’s Hospital site in Brighton Heights. ALT hopes to turn the land into a greenspace, including stormwater infrastructure funded by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

The board approved a $200,000 Housing Opportunity Fund grant or deferred loan agreement for renovations of the Pittsburgh Mercy winter homeless shelter Downtown. The shelter houses up to 20 women and 100 men per night.

Juliette Rihl is a reporter for PublicSource. She can be reached at juliette@publicsource.org.

Develop PGH has been made possible with funding from The Heinz Endowments.

A recap of the Oct. 18, 2019 URA board special meeting:

The Urban Redevelopment Authority board has approved a series of measures laying out affordable housing and community investment commitments tied to the Pittsburgh Penguins project at the former Civic Arena site.

The vote was initially scheduled to take place at an Oct. 10 board meeting, but it was delayed after Hill District leaders and residents voiced concerns that the community had not had time to review the proposal before a vote. Several advocates reiterated that concern during Friday’s special board meeting of the Urban Redevelopment Authority [URA].

The proposal expands on a previous community agreement between the Penguins and community stakeholders that dictates affordable housing and investments in the Hill District. Among the measures the URA approved Friday was a commitment to reserve 20% of housing units in the project for families making at or below 50% of area median income [AMI] for 20 years, along with making 50% of the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Abatement [LERTA] funding — an estimated $40 million — available up front to the Greater Hill District Reinvestment Fund, which is controlled by the community. The board also gave preliminary approval to Intergen, a Hill District-based developer, to begin take-down work on several lots. The mixed-use development will include a music venue, retail, parking garage and 288 units of housing.

In a letter sent Thursday to Mayor Bill Peduto, Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle and URA Board Chair Sam Williamson, several Hill District stakeholders requested that votes be delayed until next week and that Friday’s meeting be used to provide an update on the public process. The letter was sent by the Hill Community Development Corporation [Hill CDC], residents, business owners and community leaders.

At the request of advocates, the URA board on Friday unanimously approved a motion to formally recognize the letter and create a working group to present an action plan to the URA within 30 days. The plan will outline which items can be moved by the URA and which items can be moved by other entities.

The CDC-led letter made several recommendations, including:

Removing the condition that commitments made by Pittsburgh Arena Real Estate Redevelopment [PAR], the Pittsburgh Penguins’ development arm, be “commercially reasonable.”

Create more affordable housing, either by pursuing affordability for 30% of Blocks A and B of the development at or below 50% AMI for the length of any loan terms or by pursuing affordability for 20% of all Lower Hill housing units at or below 50% AMI for the length of any loan terms.

If PAR contributes half of the LERTA funding up front to the Greater Hill District Reinvestment Fund — meaning that the funding would be made accessible sooner — the city should try to recapture more than $200 million in funding commitments that were made by various entities in connection with a failed application for the federal CHOICE Implementation Grant. The money would have been used for development in the Middle Hill District.

Marimba Milliones, president and CEO of the Hill CDC, asked that the board formally adopt the principles of the letter.

The board did make some revisions to the terms agreement, including limiting or removing the commercially reasonable standard to the extent possible and amending the agreement’s language about funding for the rehabilitation of the Ammon Community Recreation Center to not limit the facility’s rehabilitation to the elements already included in the agreement.

But URA board members said some of the letter’s recommendations were outside of the scope of the URA.

“I don’t disagree with 99% of the letter. It’s spot-on as to what needs to happen,” said Diamonte Walker, URA interim executive director and Hill District resident. She suggested the URA identify the items within its control so it could be held accountable.

Walker stressed the importance of not postponing the vote. “If we don’t act today, if we don’t act now, we are pushing the can down the road and our children will not get the material investments they deserve, our residents will continue to be displaced,” Walker said. “I would not sit here as a Black woman and champion this if I thought for some reason this wasn’t feasible.”

Lavelle, who is co-treasurer of the URA board, stressed the need to capitalize on the reinvestment fund quickly. He said he was open to having monthly meetings to make sure the community is informed on the development process moving forward.

After the meeting, Milliones called the potential $40 million up front from PAR to fund the Greater Hill District Reinvestment Fund from PAR a “rare opportunity to redress that failed effort” of the unsuccessful HUD grant application.

“This is a great opportunity to say, ‘OK, we didn’t win the HUD money, but we have this money, so everybody bring their money back to the table,’” she said, adding that the more than $200 million in funding commitments related to the HUD application came from a variety of stakeholders, including universities, the city and the URA. “We want those funds back at the table and invested in the same footprint and the same focus area.”

As requested by attendees of the Oct. 10 meeting, the URA board provided a breakdown of the Civic Arena project’s timeline and next steps, including pending votes through June. Many of those dates have not yet been set.

The URA also provided a breakdown of the total public subsidies and public benefits for the project. According to the URA, estimated public investment in the project is $80.65 million, including $40 million for the on-site LERTA. Total public benefit is estimated to be $97.83 million, including $40 million from the off-site LERTA to go to the Greater Hill District Reinvestment Fund.

Milliones said the URA’s breakdown of the public subsidies and benefits differs from that of the Hill CDC. The Hill CDC estimated the public subsidy to be $99 million, with the known public benefit being $1 million, not considering the value of the rehabilitation of Ammon Recreation Center, the affordable housing, and other proposed benefits with unknown dollar amounts.

Kevin Acklin, senior vice president and general counsel for the Pittsburgh Penguins, said at the meeting: “Our commitment on behalf of the Penguins is to be as transparent as possible, as collaborative as possible.” Acklin recognized the historic distrust between the Hill District and the city. “For decades upon decades, the Hill District has been disenfranchised and disconnected from development and economic opportunities on behalf of the city,” Acklin said. “Our commitment … is to use this development as a way to reconnect the Hill to the city.”

Acklin and members of the URA board stressed that Friday’s vote was the first in a series of votes by multiple entities, including the Sports and Exhibition Authority and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh. “All of these issues will be vetted over and over again,” Acklin said.

Bomani Howze, a Hill District resident and part of the Intergen development team, spoke at the meeting about growing up in the Hill District and of his grandparents’ displacement in the neighborhood.

“I want you to understand that as developers, we are not on the other side,” Howze said. “We are with you. This is our charge.”

Juliette Rihl is a reporter for PublicSource. She can be reached at juliette@publicsource.org.

Develop PGH has been made possible with funding from The Heinz Endowments.

A recap of the Oct. 10, 2019 URA board meeting:

After pushback from Hill District residents and activists, the Urban Redevelopment Authority board on Thursday delayed voting on a plan for affordable housing and community investment from the Pittsburgh Penguins in connection with the redevelopment of the former Civic Arena site.

The board plans to schedule a special meeting on the plan in the future.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s office on Wednesday announced the plan as a way to “catalyze investments in the Lower and Greater Hill District that will have a meaningful impact on Hill District residents and future generations.”

But before the board could vote, residents and Hill District leaders voiced opposition, saying the community hadn’t been sufficiently involved and didn’t have time to review the proposal. In a Wednesday press release, Peduto’s office and the URA said the new measures were intended to expand on an earlier plan between community stakeholders and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

”The community hasn’t had a chance to even lay eyes on it,” Marimba Milliones, president of the Hill Community Development Corporation, told the board.

Among other items, the proposal includes:

More than $29 million for the Greater Hill District Reinvestment Fund, with spending to be controlled by the community;

Affordable housing in 20% of units for 20 years, reserved for families making 50% to 60% of area median income;

Rehabilitation of the Ammon Community Recreation Center on Bedford Avenue;

The creation of well-paying jobs for Hill District residents, including reactivation of a First Source Center and local hiring commitments;

Space and funding for the Catapult minority business incubator. Businesses in the program would be able to lease retail space for $1 per year for the next 29 years.

Milliones asked the board to consider implementing a different process for community involvement. “What do we have to do to make sure that, in the future, we have access to whatever is going to be voted on sooner than the moment it’s happening?” Milliones said, proposing that the URA share information on proposed votes at least 72 hours in advance.

URA board member R. Daniel Lavelle addressed critics by saying decisions on what to include in the agreement were made after years of constituent feedback.

“I want to push back on the idea that they came without long-standing community conversations,” said Lavelle, a Pittsburgh city councilman representing the Hill District. “I’ve been engaged with this process for nine years…these items have literally been talked about every single year that I’ve been in office.”

The new proposal would expand upon the Community Collaboration and Implementation Plan, a 2014 agreement between community stakeholders and the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins in 2008 signed on to the One Hill Community Benefits Agreement, which called for $8.3 million in community investment, along with other non-monetary benefits.

After previous development proposals fell through, the Penguins revealed the site’s latest plan earlier this year, including a music venue, retail and a parking garage. The first phase of the plan would include 288 housing units at the Corner of Fullerton Street and Centre Avenue, including affordable housing. The Hill District-based developer Intergen is leading the project, projected to begin in early 2020.

Conversations about how developers and public entities should invest in the neighborhood as part of the development have been ongoing for more than a decade. Construction of the Civic Arena began in 1958 after homes in the lower Hill District were razed, displacing thousands of residents. Demolition began in September 2011.

URA board chair Sam Williamson introduced the related agenda items by acknowledging the URA’s role in what he called “historic wrongs” done to the Hill District community. “Even though those were decisions made in different times by different boards, they are still the decisions of this organization,” Williamson said. “We have some opportunities to try to make amends, to try to make some degree of reparations frankly for those decisions.”

One of the investments proposed by the URA includes making 20% of housing units available to residents at 50% to 60% area median income [AMI] for 20 years, an increase from the current deal which guarantees 20% of units available for 7 years at 60-80% AMI. The property would use project-based housing vouchers from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh.

Carl Redwood of the Hill District Consensus Group said the original community plan calls for 30% of the units on the Lower Hill to be affordable for families at 50% median income and below. “There’s not one single unit in this plan that meets the community plan guidelines,” Redwood said. “It’s a way to racially exclude the majority of Black families from being able to live in the Lower Hill.”

Williamson stressed that the URA’s vote would not finalize the plan. It also requires the approval of other entities like the Sports & Exhibition Authority board and city council, as well as additional votes by the URA. “This is the first of many votes,” Williamson said.

Kevin Acklin, senior vice president and general counsel for the Penguins, said the organization is “fully committed” to all of the proposed investments. Acklin previously served as URA board chair and Peduto’s chief of staff.

Peduto’s office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

In other business, the URA board approved a $100,000 grant for Trade Institute of Pittsburgh [TIP] to renovate units at 7911 Susquehanna St. in Homewood. TIP plans to provide housing and support services to its students entering the workforce after incarceration.

“About 30% of our students are currently experiencing homelessness,” said Maggie Beldecos, giving director for the institute. The project is also being financed by Neighborhood Allies, the Home for Good program, and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

Carmen Brown, a community housing activist with Penn Plaza Support and Action Coalition, expressed concern about a lack of information available to the community. “We didn’t know about this development,” she said. “Every time I come to the URA, it’s always these pop-up developments.”

Homewood Concerned Citizens Council Executive Director Cherylie Fuller said she knew of the project and expressed support for it. “It’s needed in Homewood because we always talk about people leaving the community, going to jail, coming back and needing housing. And this is an awesome opportunity that they should have somewhere to return to.”

Beldecos said the trade institute held several community meetings over the last year and a half.

Notable items regarding the Housing Opportunity Fund:

The board approved revised program guidelines for the Small Landlord Fund, including an increased maximum loan term of 15 years and added anti-displacement language. At the suggestion of advocates, the board also plans to add tenant protections against landlords with code violations.

The board approved a loan agreement for $110,000 with Stanton Avenue Associates LP for the renovation of 5635 Stanton Ave. in Highland Park. The property has 11 units of affordable housing occupied by tenants at less than 50% AMI, according to Rick Swartz, executive director of the Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation.

Module, Inc., a Pittsburgh-based housing startup, is moving forward on building a four-unit mixed income development on Black Street in Garfield. The company was granted a $400,000 Urban Development Action Grant for the construction of an affordable housing duplex at 5452 Black St. Another subsidized affordable housing unit will be available at 80% AMI at 5456 Black St. CEO Brian Gaudio described it as “ basically a break-even project for us to learn how to work as a [community development corporation].”

Juliette Rihl is a reporter for PublicSource. She can be reached at juliette@publicsource.org.

Develop PGH has been made possible with funding from The Heinz Endowments.

A recap of the Sept. 12, 2019 URA board meeting:

City Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle backed a now-defunct proposal to introduce legislation that would open some Housing Opportunity Fund programs to higher income households -- an idea that local affordable housing advocates argued against at Thursday’s Urban Redevelopment Authority board meeting.

According to Celeste Scott, affordable housing organizer at Pittsburgh United, the proposed legislation would have shifted 25% of money reserved for programs that serve households making at or below 30% of area median income [AMI] to programs that would serve households at or below 115% AMI. Under this year’s AMI metrics, which are calculated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a family of four would qualify for homes set at 30% AMI if it made no more than $25,750. For a family of four at 115% AMI, that number is $91,900.

City Council approved the creation of the Housing Opportunity Fund in 2016. An increase to the city’s realty transfer tax funds the $10 million annual budget.

The reallocation plan is “no longer happening,” said Scott, adding that she was part of a meeting last week that Lavelle, who proposed the idea to local affordable housing advocates. Lavelle is co-treasurer of the URA board.

Tim McNulty, a spokesman for Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto, said the mayor's office was briefed on the proposal.

After several affordable housing advocates and neighborhood group leaders commented on the immense need for HOF programming that helps extremely low-income residents, Lavelle said at the board meeting that the intent behind the idea was not to shift money away from programs serving those residents. Rather, he said there were many households in need of help that did not meet the Housing Opportunity Fund [HOF] income requirements.

“There are entire pockets of this city –– I live in one of them, the Upper Hill –– where the vast majority of people who could utilize this are literally $500, $1,000 over arbitrary thresholds that have been set,” Lavelle said. “So again, I will always do the best that I can to help those that are among the least of us, but at the same time we need to help those that are right on that border of potentially being placed out of where they live because we’re not helping them maintain the affordable housing units already in existence.”

The discussion came minutes before the URA board approved a plan to double the funding amounts with four social service agencies to administer the HOF’s housing stabilization program, which helps families stave off eviction with emergency rental assistance and counseling.

Macedonia FACE, Pittsburgh Mercy, the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh and the YWCA Greater Pittsburgh are the social service agencies administering the program.

The measure also added a $9,000 contract with United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania to act as the first point of contact for calls seeking emergency rental assistance.

United Way will now be able to direct residents to the program through its 211 hotline. The 211 service is in operation 24 hours a day. Callers can use the number to contact the United Way about social services in Western Pennsylvania.

The demand of the program is “very, very high,” said HOF Director Jessica Smith Perry.

Marjorie Lennox, director of housing programs at the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh, said her office had fielded more than 250 calls for the program in just the last three weeks.

“This has turned into a full-time position for one of my staff,” Lennox said.

The doubling of the contracts is made possible by using unspent money allocated to the program in 2018. The program did not start running until earlier this year, Smith Perry said.

The contracts will pay for the program for the next 10 months, the HOF director said. The URA expects to serve 348 households by that time.

In other action:

The URA board approved a plan to convey 14 acres of the former site of the Union Foundry at 62nd and Butler streets to the City of Pittsburgh. URA Board Chair Sam Williamson said the city has made early plans to move the Department of Public Works facilities in the Strip District and elsewhere in Lawrenceville to the site. “There are currently no specific plans or timetables however, or specific plans for what could be done with Strip properties,” McNulty said.

The URA board also approved a plan to transform a former radio station building in Homewood into six below-market-rate housing units and two storefronts. The rents for the units will be $650, said Jerome Jackson, executive director of Operation Better Block. The storefronts will bring a New Orleans-style restaurant and a bakery to the neighborhood The project will cost the Homewood nonprofit about $1.9 million.

The URA board approved a $35,000 contract with consultant Studio Volcy, LLC to develop a modular home in Larimer for octogenarian twin sisters who lost their home two years ago from a fire that occurred while a contractor was making facade improvements to their home. The contractor, Allstate Building & Remodeling, had been hired as part of a $20,000 grant within the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative awarded to the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh to revitalize Larimer. Under the terms of the new contract, the modular home must be completed within six months.

The URA board also voted to raise the caps on loans from the Small Landlords program from $20,000 to $60,000. For a favorable loan, landlords with buildings of five units or fewer must make improvements to the property that would allow them to pass inspections for the housing authority’s Housing Choice Voucher program, commonly known as Section 8. A long waiting list of families with few landlords willing to rent to them has created a crunch in the Pittsburgh housing authority’s voucher program. The URA has $500,000 in financing from the PNC Foundation for the program and has applied for a $250,000 state grant.

Correction (9/13/2019): This story previously misstated the attendees of a meeting on the Housing Opportunity Fund.

Tom Lisi is PublicSource's Develop PGH reporter. You can reach him at 412-368-6480 or by email at tom@publicsource.org.

Develop PGH has been made possible with funding from The Heinz Endowments.

In another round of public funding, Uptown development gets $2 million from the URA

An Uptown development project that includes a parking garage, affordable housing and commercial space will get an additional $2 million in financing from the Urban Redevelopment Authority [URA]. The funding is the $61.4 million project’s latest chunk of public money, which already includes $4.2 million from the URA in future tax revenue from the parking garage.

The URA board of directors approved the new funding on Thursday.

The City’s Edge project by MidPoint Group of Companies, a Pittsburgh-based developer, already secured a number of other public subsidies. The subsidies include $5 million in gap financing from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh, a commitment of project-based vouchers that would subsidize the rents of income-restricted households, $11.5 million in bonds secured from the Allegheny County Industrial Development Authority and another $1.5 million from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund.

The residential side of the project includes 110 housing units, with 77 of the units to be rented below market rate to income-qualifying households. The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency [PHFA] granted the project two Low Income Housing Tax Credit [LIHTC] awards, which cannot be used to build commercial space. Conversely, a federal New Market Tax Credit for the commercial spaces cannot be utilized for housing.

The cost of the residential component of City’s Edge totals $39 million, while the commercial spaces, which includes the 528-space parking garage, would cost $22 million.

The plan for the site includes a new restaurant location for Carmi Soul Food in the South Side, a minority business incubator space, an urgent care clinic and a daycare, according to Nathaniel Boe, president and CEO of MidPoint.

The new Carmi location will be smaller than its East Carson Street location and include lunch-style cafeteria service, owner Carleen King said.

Of the 77 below-market-rate units at City’s Edge, 10% would be reserved for households at or below 20% of the Area Median Income [AMI], according to Boe. AMI is a metric calculated each year by the U.S. Department of Housing and Development. For example, the income limits of an individual making 50% of AMI would be $28,000. Another 60% of the City’s Edge units would be reserved for households at or below 50% AMI, Boe said, and the remaining 20% of the units would be rented for households at or below 60% AMI.

The $2 million newly approved by the URA board comes from the URA’s $1 million reduction of the purchase price of the land and an additional $1 million in financing from the Housing Opportunity Fund’s [HOF] Rental Gap Program.

The HOF program requires that a for-profit developer partner with a nonprofit developer to be eligible for Rental Gap funds. MidPoint has partnered with the Hill District Community Development Corporation, which will act as a property manager of the commercial facilities of the project.

Boe said he expects to close on remaining private financing, about $1.4 million, in the next three months and begin construction before the end of the year. The additional URA funds are contingent on MidPoint’s closing on remaining portions of its financing, and litigation tied to the property is resolved.

A lawsuit against Boe and the URA was filed last year by Robert Lewis, owner of Orbital Engineering, a firm that is leasing the URA parking lot on the development site, and David Minnotte, a development partner with Lewis. The two alleged in filings that Boe falsely claimed to the URA that he had secured investment guarantees from Lewis and Minnotte to make his bid for the development site more competitive.

Minnotte is the board chairman of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, and Lewis resigned from airport authority board in March.

The URA originally put out a request for proposals in 2017 for a parking garage to be built on the site to accommodate the loss of parking from the former Civic Arena site and growing business activity in the area.

It included a provision that the lot’s lessee, Orbital Engineering, would have an opportunity to purchase 100 parking spaces in a new development.

The URA and Boe denied the claims in court filings. MidPoint later offered to sell to Lewis and Minnotte’s development group, 5th Avenue Partners, LLC, up to 100 parking spaces in the development for $41,500 a space.

The two sides did not reach an agreement on the matter and are in negotiations outside of court. On Thursday, Boe said he had reached an agreement in principle with 5th Avenue Partners after a long meeting Wednesday.

Jordan Lee Strassburger, attorney at Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky representing 5th Avenue Partners, disagreed with Boe’s characterization that the two sides had reached an agreement in principle. But he said both sides are negotiating in good faith.

“We’re trying to get creative,” Strassburger said. “The URA has properties. I represent a developer that is interested in properties. We are trying to reach a resolution that is just very tricky.”

The URA’s additional gap financing approved Thursday expires Dec. 12 if the project’s financing and real estate closings don’t happen by then.

Hazelwood Initiative

The URA board agreed to provide a $400,000 zero-interest loan to the Hazelwood Initiative for a $2 million plan to buy 22 rental units in the neighborhood. The seller is a local landlord that has leased to longtime residents at affordable rates. The purchase is part of a larger program from the Hazelwood Initiative to preserve affordable rental units in the area.

The sale is the first of three phases for the Hazelwood Initiative to buy a total of 63 units and preserve their affordability.

The project is part of efforts by Hazelwood residents and local leaders to anticipate rising rents from the future development of Hazelwood Green by Almono Limited Partnership. Current plans call for 3,200 new housing units at Hazelwood Green. Most of that housing will be at market rates, according to the URA.

The 63 units are currently owned by retired firefighter and Glen Hazel native David Cunningham. Many of the units have been rented to lower-income tenants using housing choice (Section 8) vouchers from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh [HACP].

For the 22 units in the first phase of the project, the Hazelwood Initiative is pursuing a 35-year deed restriction that secures income requirements. Five units will be reserved for households making 30% of the AMI, and 12 units will be reserved at 50% AMI.

The Hazelwood Initiative is also working to secure project-based Section 8 vouchers through HACP for some of the units. Similar to housing choice vouchers, where income-qualified residents can rent from private landlords and have 70% of housing costs covered by HACP, project-based vouchers tie subsidies to specific units, rather than individuals.

Wylie Avenue

The board also approved the sale of two lots at 2932 Wylie Ave. in the Middle Hill District for $1 to architectural designer Lakeisha Byrd, founder of CommunionPLACE, LLC. Byrd’s organization is a real estate and architecture firm.

The lots came into city ownership through the treasurer’s sale due to tax delinquency.

There is a vacant structure on the site, and Byrd plans to redevelop it to include commercial space on the first floor with apartments above.

Small Starts grant for Bus Rapid Transit

The board also approved the URA to collaborate with the Port Authority of Allegheny County on an application to the Federal Transit Administration [FTA] for a Small Starts grant, which would help fund the building of the Bus Rapid Transit [BRT] to connect Downtown to Oakland and the East End.

The county and city agencies working on the project would still need to find matching funds to realize the project if the Port Authority won the FTA grant.

Tom Lisi is PublicSource's Develop PGH reporter. You can reach him at 412-368-6480 or by email at tom@publicsource.org.

Develop PGH has been made possible with funding from The Heinz Endowments.

Pittsburgh wins 5 LIHTC awards

For the Urban Redevelopment Authority, 2019 has been a year of rolling out long-awaited programs to address a lack of affordable housing, and today those efforts have garnered support from state officials who awarded Low Income Housing Tax Credits [LIHTC] to five projects in Pittsburgh. The program, administered by the Internal Revenue Service, offers coveted tax incentives to developers who build below-market housing units in exchange.

According to a press release from Mayor Bill Peduto's office, the five LIHTC awards comprise "the largest number of Pittsburgh developments to receive the low-income tax credits in memory."

Of the 39 awards announced Thursday by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, the five in Pittsburgh were:

Larimer School preservation and reuse: 35 units of mixed-income housing in Larimer from St. Louis-based McCormack Baron Salazar and Allies & Ross Development, the nonprofit development arm of the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh [HACP].

North Negley Residences: 45 below-market-rate units in Garfield from Beacon Communities Services LLC, Ralph A. Falbo, Inc., and MCAPS LLC.

Flats on Forward in Squirrel Hill South: A project of Action Housing, Inc. with new construction of 43 below-market-rate units, retail and office spaces.

New Granada Square in the Hill District: A project by the Hill Community Development Corporation and CHN Housing Partners that includes new construction of 40 below-market-rate rental units and 7,200 square feet of first-floor retail space.

City’s Edge: From developer Midpoint, the project includes 70 below-market-rate units in Uptown.

A recap of the July 11, 2019 URA board meeting: