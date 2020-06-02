Develop PGH Bulletins: Homewood’s future and Heinz Field’s signs planned, as commission Zooms back

Develop PGH Bulletins will update you on the Pittsburgh region's economy, including close coverage of the Urban Redevelopment Authority, City Planning Commission and other important agencies. Please bookmark, check back frequently, sign up for the Develop PGH newsletter and email rich@publicsource.org with questions, tips or story ideas.

06/02/20: Could Homewood’s new plan address enduring injustices?

Homewood has a new plan, and there is hope — at least among some neighborhood leaders — that it could start to address the enduring injustices that inflamed the nation’s streets in the week since the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

While many community plans focus on what should (or shouldn’t) be built along various streets, the new Homewood Comprehensive Community Plan takes a different approach.

"It is a people-based plan,” said city Planner Christopher Corbett, who worked with 22 organizations and some 200 people to craft the plan. “It doesn't identify a lot of sites for development ... We focus on policy and the needs of the community."

Related stories Mass ejection? Impending evictions in Allegheny County drive a scramble for changes and dollars The number of cases would rapidly build from the current 479 cases to some 3,000 active cases by mid-autumn, according to an analysis by Carnegie Mellon University's Community Robotics, Education and Technology Empowerment [CREATE] Lab.

Board Explorer: Understanding Pittsburgh’s unelected power structure The Pittsburgh region is run in large part by more than 500 unelected board members of authorities, commissions and other governmental agencies. Board members usually don’t get headlines. Those go to the mayor, the county executive or, occasionally, council members, controllers and directors. But boards often decide what does and doesn’t get built, who gets contracts and grants, what rates and fees we pay for everything from bus rides to water, and more. Now, as the region copes with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the operations of those boards are likely to affect our lives and futures more than ever. Already, boards are switching gears from managing growth to addressing an economic emergency. It’s time we got to know them better.

Those needs include:

access to healthy and fresh foods

improved education

more out-of-school-time options for kids

organization of public health and safety teams

increased career readiness and placement

promotion and preservation of Homewood's Black culture

management of vacant property

conversion of empty houses into owner-occupied homes.

The City Planning Commission got its initial look at Homewood's plan on March 10, at its last meeting before the coronavirus put a halt to its proceedings. The commission, meeting via Zoom, approved the plan today. That doesn’t obligate the city to address those neighborhood needs, but does make them the official yardsticks against which future development proposals will be measured.

"It's interesting, at this time, with all of the complications, and distress over the coronavirus and its impact on minority communities and the killing of African Americans at the hands of the police, and people across the country are demanding equity and focusing on the disparities,” Rev. Samuel Ware, co-chair of Homewood Community Development Collaborative and executive director of Building United of Southwestern Pennsylvania, told the commission via Zoom.

He said the plan “puts us ahead of everybody else in terms of addressing the disparities that exist, and [fostering] the kind of cooperation and collaboration and unity” that cities need.

Its “components address most of the issues that we hear people complaining about, and marching and protesting about, in much of the rest of the country. … It will lower, and in some cases eliminate, the disparities” between Black and white quality of life, if implemented, he said.

Median household income in Homewood is under $20,000, and thus just under half that in the city as a whole, Corbett told the commission.

Other business and civic leaders from the neighborhood spoke in favor of the plan, and no one spoke against it.

Implementation will be the key, said Zinna Scott, a board member with Operation Better Block, in Homewood. "We don't want to be kind of treated like the Indians: promise us one thing and give us another."

Share tips, ideas & your personal stories related to the impact of coronavirus on the Pittsburgh region.



Your email:

Send

"This is a very, very crucial time in our history,” noted commission member Jean Holland Dick, prior to the vote. “There is a desperate need for good, common-sense grassroots leadership ... and I think this is a perfect example” of that.

06/02/20: In Uptown’s future, who needs parking?

Just eight parking spaces for 52 residences? In Pittsburgh?

Those numbers were presented to the City Planning Commission today, in its first meeting following a pandemic-driven 12-week break. How could that math possibly work? The answer, according to architect Ryan Indovina, is the proposed Bus Rapid Transit [BRT] project, which would run from Downtown to Oakland, and which last week won a pledge of nearly $100 million in federal funding.

Developer Michael McAllister wants to build a six-story apartment building at 1717 Fifth Ave., in Uptown, right along the proposed path of the BRT. That proximity to transit is what gives McAllister and Indovina confidence that just a fraction of residents will need on-site parking. The design could even accommodate a future conversion of that limited parking to retail space at some point in the future.

There are no public subsidies in the project, and no units will be specifically priced for low-income affordability. McAllister said there would be a broad range of unit sizes and rents.

The commission must decide whether the building fits within Uptown’s plan and could vote on the proposal as early as June 16.

The developer's full presentation is here.

06/02/20: Oft-stymied Steelers try again on sign

The Steelers haven’t always imposed their will on city signage regulators. Last year, when the football club wanted to change some seat colors in order to create a "nonadvertising sign" in the stands, the Zoning Board of Adjustment stopped them cold. A proposed 260-square-foot placard for an under-construction pro shop at Heinz Field was also rejected last year as too large, by the same board.

Today, the team’s architects at Kolano Design came to the City Planning Commission with a smaller, zoning-board-approved sign — just 45 feet long with letters 3 foot 3 inches high. It wasn’t flagged by the commissioners, who raised no questions or concerns, and their vote is set for June 16.

More details on the Steelers' plans are here.

May recap: Penguins' Hill power play, looming evictions and other stories

Mass ejection? Impending evictions in Allegheny County drive a scramble for changes and dollars

99 people who will help shape the Pittsburgh region’s recovery

16 authorities that influence our economy and the people who serve on them

Penguins pledge ‘full commitment’ to Lower Hill’s rebirth after URA approval of developer and plan

From the Hilltop to North Side, Black flight drives population change in Pittsburgh

COVID-19 anxiety may alter office life, and two Pittsburgh-area development plans are already on life support

Despite the Penguins’ decision to walk from Lower Hill, URA board will meet Thursday about development terms

Pittsburgh Penguins stop Lower Hill development, citing frustration over URA’s pace

With evictions paused in Allegheny County but rent still due, tenants are joining forces. Will landlords listen?

As Pittsburgh developers restart projects, future worries loom

Develop PGH archives

Once a foil of the city’s master builders, Sam Williamson now guides the URA while leading a union, advocates and a political ‘army’

Downtown’s shared heating system may be sold as Allegheny County pulls out and Pittsburgh chases climate goals

Prior 2020 Urban Redevelopment Authority coverage

Prior 2020 City Planning Commission coverage

Rich Lord is PublicSource’s economic development reporter. He can be reached at rich@publicsource.org or on Twitter @richelord.

Develop PGH has been made possible with funding from The Heinz Endowments.