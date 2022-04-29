The team at PublicSource takes great pride in our journalism and community impact. Our greatest rewards come from reader feedback and support. However, we appreciate when the work of our dedicated staff is recognized locally and internationally, as it has been consistently over the past several years. Here we will keep you updated with new announcements of our journalism being celebrated in 2022. We’re grateful for the honors but we owe our biggest thanks to the people who have entrusted us with their stories. You make stories for a better Pittsburgh possible.
April 28, 2022
Society of Professional Journalists Keystone Pro Chapter Spotlight Contest
PublicSource was awarded seven awards in the 2021 Keystone Awards contest, including the prestigious Spotlight Award for non-daily reporting for the second year. The Spotlight Award is given to the journalist or journalists whose published investigative story or series scooped other media and placed the public’s right to know in the spotlight. This year’s award was received for Tenant Cities reporting in collaboration with news partner 90.5 WESA.
The Society of Professional Journalists Keystone Pro Chapter Spotlight Contest annually recognizes the best in journalism. The contest is open to all journalists from Pennsylvania and New Jersey whose work appeared in a publication in one of the two states.
A full list of PublicSource awards are as follows:
- Education Writing: 2nd place for Screen Test, compiled by TyLisa Johnson
- Podcasts: 1st place for From the Source by Jourdan Hicks and Andy Kubis
- Graphic/Photo Illustration: 1st place for Unraveling: A comic artist’s journey through alcoholism and recovery in the pandemic by Andrea Shockling, published with the Pittsburgh City Paper
- Photo Story, non-daily: 1st place for City of Prayer by Quinn Glabicki
- Environmental reporting, non-daily: 1st place for PWSA After the Crisis by Oliver Morrison
- Environmental reporting, non-daily: 2nd place for A Tragedy of Errors: A series of maintenance failures led to the 2018 fire at the Clairton Coke Works by Oliver Morrison
- Spotlight Award, non-daily: 1st place for Tenant Cities by Rich Lord, Kate Giammarise and Ryan Loew, published with 90.5 WESA
April 16, 2022
The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania 2022 Golden Quill Award Finalists
The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania announced finalists for the 2022 Golden Quill Awards. PublicSource staff members, freelance contributors and community members who worked with PublicSource to share their stories were nominated for 19 awards, across categories that include excellence in written journalism, audio journalism, video/broadcast journalism and journalist craft achievement.
Four of PublicSource’s nominations were for journalism produced with local news partners 90.5 WESA, The Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle, Pittsburgh Magazine and Unabridged Press. The complete list of finalists is available here. Winners will be announced at the Golden Quills awards dinner in May.
