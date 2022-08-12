PublicSource was honored with two national Edward R. Murrow awards for reporting by a small digital news organization, announced during the Radio Television Digital News Association’s national broadcast on Aug. 11.

PWSA: After the Crisis, by Oliver Morrison, received the Murrow award for a News Series. This 12-part series provides the fullest account of Pittsburgh’s water crisis, what it means for the future and what vulnerabilities still exist for Pittsburgh’s water supply. This series continues to be used to help inform the future.

The City of Prayer: Clairton’s Residents Persevere Amid Persistent Pollution and Violence, by Quinn Glabicki, received the Feature Reporting award. In this project, portraits of illness, trauma, advocacy and resilience, often set against the literal backdrop of the U.S. Steel coke works’ plumes, offer a well-rounded perspective on the complex nature of life in Clairton, a town grappling with its legacy and urgent problems like poor air quality and gun violence.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

Murrow Award-winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession. The full list of national honorees can be found here.