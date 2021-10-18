A water crisis swept through Pittsburgh five years ago: This is the fullest account of what happened.

A crisis in Pittsburgh’s drinking water that had been brewing for decades erupted in 2016. While the crisis is over and fundamental change is underway, Pittsburgh’s water supply is still vulnerable — as much due to politics as old infrastructure.

Introduction — The untold story of Pittsburgh’s water crisis and the likely future of $300 water bills in Pittsburgh

Part 1 — Which crisis? Crumbling infrastructure and failed management nearly led to a catastrophic failure in Pittsburgh’s drinking water

Part 2 — The Pittsburgh mayor who spent PWSA’s money on development projects and the Pittsburgh mayor who underfunded it (1995-2013)

Part 3 — Cronyism: Was PWSA overrun with unqualified political hires? (1995-2013)

Part 4 – A new board: PWSA’s crisis hit slowly and then all at once (2014-2016)

Part 5 — The lead crisis in retrospect: The main problem wasn’t PWSA’s corporate management (2013-2016)
Part 6 — The key moment: How three PWSA board members ignited the authority's turnaround (March 2017)
Part 7 — Why environmental activists decided to defend the agency responsible for poisoning the city’s water (2017-2018)
First-person essay: Academia, activism and Pittsburgh’s water: My scholarship cannot be neutral.
Part 8 — Privatization pitch: How close PWSA came to being privatized (2018)

Part 9 — PWSA’s turnaround begins: Bob Weimar starts to ‘get shit done’
Part 10 — The last of his kind: The retirement of Jim Turner will be a test of whether PWSA’s turnaround will last (2017-2020)
Part 11 — A quick primer on the ups and downs of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (2021)
Part 12 — A timeline of events that led the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority into and out of crisis