A water crisis swept through Pittsburgh five years ago: This is the fullest account of what happened.

A crisis in Pittsburgh’s drinking water that had been brewing for decades erupted in 2016. While the crisis is over and fundamental change is underway, Pittsburgh’s water supply is still vulnerable — as much due to politics as old infrastructure.

Publishing tomorrow:

Part 5 — The lead crisis in retrospect: The main problem wasn’t PWSA’s corporate management (2013-2016)

Part 6 — The key moment: How three PWSA board members ignited the authority's turnaround (March 2017)

Part 7 — Why environmental activists decided to defend the agency responsible for poisoning the city’s water (2017-2018)

First-person essay: Academia, activism and Pittsburgh’s water: My scholarship cannot be neutral.

Part 8 — Privatization pitch: How close PWSA came to being privatized (2018)

Publishing Oct. 21:

Part 9 — PWSA’s turnaround begins: Bob Weimar starts to ‘get shit done’

Part 10 — The last of his kind: The retirement of Jim Turner will be a test of whether PWSA’s turnaround will last (2017-2020)

Part 11 — A quick primer on the ups and downs of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (2021)

Part 12 — A timeline of events that led the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority into and out of crisis

