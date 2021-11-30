From the Source is a podcast driven by Pittsburgh people and Pittsburgh stories. In season 3, we’re focusing on breaking barriers, entering new spaces, the challenges of growth and achievement. And we’re asking after all this life experience, what do you know for sure?

Hosted and narrated by PublicSource senior community correspondent Jourdan Hicks, From the Source is a compelling combination of first-person narrative, audio storytelling and community engagement. 

If you want to feel moved, informed and inspired by Pittsburgh people, this is the podcast for you. 

Episode 14: Pandemics, plural: Season 1 recap

Season 1 of “From the Source” set out to hear about life in Pittsburgh during the coronavirus pandemic. We heard from business owners, students, parents and others. Then, we shifted attention to the crisis of racism and police brutality against…

Episode 11: A Pittsburgh punk rocker’s case of COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic had already shut down Piper’s Pub manager and punk band member Alex Peightal on many fronts. Then, he was dealt another blow: He contracted COVID-19. On this episode, Alex discusses the illness, recovery and his outlook.