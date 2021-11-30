From the Source is a podcast driven by Pittsburgh people and Pittsburgh stories. In season 3, we’re focusing on breaking barriers, entering new spaces, the challenges of growth and achievement. And we’re asking after all this life experience, what do you know for sure?

Hosted and narrated by PublicSource senior community correspondent Jourdan Hicks, From the Source is a compelling combination of first-person narrative, audio storytelling and community engagement.

If you want to feel moved, informed and inspired by Pittsburgh people, this is the podcast for you.

Subscribe on your favorite audio platform