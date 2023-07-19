A long-awaited report commissioned by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says that the city’s Bureau of Police is budgeted for far more patrol officers than it needs — contrary to repeated statements by union leadership and City Council members calling for urgent recruitment of officers. Even as city public safety leaders released the report at a press conference Wednesday, they rejected some of its key findings.

A study of the police bureau conducted last year by California-based Matrix Consulting recommends that the city shift 188 patrol officer positions to specialized units, such as for gun violence prevention, or to civilian roles. The city is currently budgeted for 463 patrol officers, and 26 of those roles were vacant at the time of the study, which started in March 2022.

The consultants found that Pittsburgh’s patrol units have 71% of their duty hours left over after handling calls for service — significantly higher than the 50% level the consultants recommended. Subtracting 188 patrol officers, they wrote, would leave the force at that 50% level.

Gainey announced the report’s findings at a press conference Wednesday, alongside his newly hired police chief, Larry Scirotto and Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt. Gainey ran for mayor promising to reshape the police department, but made few, if any, significant changes to it during his first year in office. With his chief in place and a possible blueprint in hand, Wednesday’s announcement could mark the beginning of a new phase of Gainey’s leadership of the force, but it was not immediately clear whether the report would prompt major changes.

Gainey called the report “a blueprint that can be changed,” and Scirotto rejected the report’s suggestion that 188 patrol officers be shifted to other roles.

Gainey, Scirotto and Schmidt said they continue to believe that the bureau should aim for 900 officers — a target it has aimed for, and sometimes hit or exceeded, for decades.

“It’s a matter of where those officers are placed that we need to take a look at,” said Schmidt.

Scirotto said that “staffing levels that we have aren’t in crisis.”

The report’s authors wrote that resources can be shifted from patrols to other areas without “sacrificing the level of service” the bureau provides, and such a major reorganization is a rare opportunity for a major city police force.

“PBP has a rare, if not unique, opportunity to achieve a community-centric level of service that other police agencies do not have the resources to accomplish,” the authors wrote. Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto speaks at a July 19, 2023 press conference, at bureau headquarters, regarding a Matrix Consulting report on the force’s staffing. (Photo by Eric Jankiewicz/PublicSource)

The report did not recommend layoffs, but a significant number of reassignments could be coming. Any personnel changes could face objections from the Fraternal Order of Police [FOP]. The city and the union agreed to a new contract earlier this year, which boosted pay for patrol officers.

The FOP president, Officer Robert Swartzwelder, has said in remarks to City Council and in media interviews that the city badly needs to recruit more officers to offset retirements, or it will face a crime wave. Several council members, including Council President Theresa Kail Smith and other senior members, have echoed his call, and Gainey began the process of training two recruit classes last year — before he saw the results of the staffing study.

Swartzwelder said early Wednesday that the study did not consider enough data, and its overall conclusion flies in the face of a reality in which officers are routinely denied time off and compelled to take secondary employment shifts in light of understaffing. He said the bureau lost 50 officers this year, on top of 70 last year.

“Somebody better call those 31 candidates that are supposed to start at the academy on Monday and say, ‘We don’t need you,’” he said, sarcastically. “Because according to that study, we are exceptionally overstaffed.”

The Matrix report included a survey of the city’s officers, and the results were in stark contrast to the consultants’ recommendations: Of more than 600 responding officers, 83% said they did not have enough proactive time to address community problems, and respondents identified staffing as the bureau’s top opportunity for improvement.

From left, City of Pittsburgh Press Secretary Olga George, Police Chief Larry Scirotto and Mayor Ed Gainey, at police headquarters on July 19, 2023, unveiling a police staffing study. (Photo by Eric Jankiewicz/PublicSource)

Despite these perceived shortcomings, a majority of respondents said that the bureau nonetheless provides a high level of service to Pittsburgh residents.

The rank-and-file officers may have a dim view of city leadership as it prepares to implement structural change: 86% of survey respondents disagreed with the statement that city leadership supports the bureau.

“I know the mayor supports me and our officers, and his actions show that,” said Scirotto.

“I think we’ve done the necessary things to … have a great opportunity to improve morale,” Gainey said.

Kail-Smith said early Wednesday that she had yet to fully consume the 175-page report, but she was already skeptical.

“I’ve never been a fan of any of these studies, because they generally seem to accomplish what the person paying for it wants to accomplish,” she said.

Council’s public safety chair, Anthony Coghill, said he was open to the report’s recommendations on redirecting personnel but he is still concerned about the force’s overall staffing level being too low.

While Gainey campaigned in 2021 on reforming the police department and reorienting it toward community policing, he never embraced calls to defund it or to decrease its officer count, though he did pledge to shift public safety funds to social workers and programs. Before Wednesday, whenever he was asked if the force needs more or fewer officers, he said he would wait to see the staffing study results.

The consultants provided some ideas for where to relocate some of the 188 patrol officer roles they recommended cutting, including a large increase in community resource officers from 12 to 45, and adding 13 civilian responders who can handle non-emergency calls for service.

Scirotto said he would not aim to shift officers into community resource roles, contending that “all 900 men and women in the PBP are community police specialists.”

Matrix acknowledged that the city is struggling to prevent gun violence and suggested reallocating some officers to the Violent Crimes unit and the Crime Scene unit, as well as Special Victims and Domestic Violence and Narcotics and Vice units.