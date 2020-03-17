How local leaders and institutions are responding to coronavirus

As novel coronavirus cases are reported in the Pittsburgh area, PublicSource has compiled information on how local leaders and institutions are responding as public health experts urge residents to practice “social distancing” and avoid large gatherings.

This post will be intermittently updated as a public resource when new, credible and relevant information becomes available. If you have questions, suggestions on useful information, please email juliette@publicsource.org.

Allegheny County

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald on Sunday called on all non-essential businesses to voluntarily close for at least two weeks. Gov. Tom Wolf has since ordered non-essential businesses across the state to close (hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open). Restaurants can remain open for take-out and delivery. Dine-in is prohibited.

“We understand that this may cause hardship for some, and frustration for others, but it’s imperative that we work together to do what’s best for our community,” Fitzgerald said on March 15, before the closure was made mandatory.

Allegheny County has strictly curtailed visitation at county jail and nursing facilities and paused public election preparation events (residents can now vote by mail). New jury selection has also been put on hold. The parks remain open to the public. Health officials said residents should feel safe going on walks if they avoid groups and take recommended precautions.

City of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has been among the first to push for limitations on gatherings and travel. On Sunday, the city banned gatherings of more than 50 people, following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The city initially banned gatherings of more than 250 people.

The city on Monday said it’s closing all non-emergency city offices and facilities until further notice. Operations will continue through remote work. The facilities that are considered emergency are:

All emergency services including police, fire, emergency medical services

Inspections of buildings, roads, traffic lights and other infrastructure

Response to weather events

Refuse and recycling collection

City parks (residents are urged to stay off playground equipment)

Pittsburgh City Council meetings

311 operators will still be taking calls. Some issues may not be addressed right away as staffing may be limited.

Office of Municipal Investigations intake

Commission on Human Relations complaint intake

All Finance and Office of Management and Budget functions essential to core city operations and payroll

The following are closed:

City Department offices in the City-County Building and the Robin Civic Building

Senior Healthy Active Living Centers, recreation centers, city park shelters and fields

All water fountains and restrooms in parks will be shut-off. Portable toilets will remain in service

All in-person permit counters, special event permit issuance, in-person tax assistance

City participation in community meetings

All programming from the Department of Parks and Recreation

Urban Redevelopment Authority

The city's Urban Redevelopment Authority [URA] announced in a news release Friday morning, March 13, that it's open to providing relief to affected businesses with outstanding loans. Business owners can email or call their loan officer.

The URA also emphasized the availability of other resources, including the federal Small Business Administration's guide to responding to the outbreak.

The Hebrew Free Loan Association of Pittsburgh also announced a coronavirus bridge loan program, providing small, interest-free loans, on a nonsectarian basis, to businesses facing financial challenges.

Local courts

The Fifth Judicial District of Pennsylvania on Monday, March 16, declared a judicial emergency that, among other things, suspends civil jury trials, reschedules arbitration hearings and postpones magisterial district court cases. For the full list of court changes, click here.

Pittsburgh International Airport

Initial reports indicate that Pittsburgh International Airport hasn’t been experiencing the delays and crowds seen at some other airports with more international routes.

The aviation industry has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus as the federal government restricts travel, new bookings drop 65% to 75% and major carriers dramatically scale back routes. Airlines face a dire economic future, and several airline worker unions have begun negotiating the terms of what they expect to be large worker cutbacks.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority did not respond immediately to a March 16 inquiry on which flights have been canceled, how many passengers have been affected and what the impact has been on airport staff. We will update as soon as we get a response.

The airport previously announced that it has increased its cleaning schedules and have been coordinating with county health officials.

“For the past month, we have boosted deep cleaning routines in the terminal, including restrooms, people movers and other common areas,” Bob Kerlik, director of media relations for the Allegheny County Airport Authority, said in a statement on March 9. “We are also increasing hand sanitizing stations in the terminal.”

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh

All 19 locations closed on March 14 and will remain closed until the end of March. All events at the libraries have been canceled through April 19. All late fees will be suspended and due dates extended during this period. Patrons will still be able to continue to enjoy items they have already borrowed.

Pittsburgh parks

The city’s indoor facilities are closed including recreation centers, senior centers, Oliver Bath House, Mellon Park Tennis Center, Schenley Ice Rink and all program related activities. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy said it is closing the Frick Environmental Center, the Parks Conservancy South Side offices, Schenley Plaza maintenance building, and the horticultural and forestry facility on English Lane.

Outdoor spaces remain open but some facilities are closed. The restrooms are also closed.

Local universities

The University of Pittsburgh announced that its spring break will continue until March 23 and that classes will be conducted online at its five campuses. It’s encouraging students who can stay away from university housing to do so. Pitt is keeping a list of facilities that are open to the students still on campus, but most places are not open to the general public any longer. The university website is being updated with the latest information.

Carnegie Mellon University has announced one “community member” has reported flu-like symptoms and they are isolating that individual and the people who they have come in contact with. The individual was reportedly not on campus after March 11.

CMU has transitioned to remote or virtual learning until further notice. CMU is strongly encouraging events of more than 25 people to be canceled and strongly encouraging — but not requiring — students to return home. CMU has strongly discouraged students who visited areas, such as Santa Clara County, Calif., from returning back to campus. CMU is keeping track of student plans for their housing through an online form. The university may have to reassign housing for remaining students but has not yet provided details.

Community College of Allegheny County classes have been suspended until March 25 when they are expected to resume either online or through other forms of remote instruction. All noncredit classes have been cancelled. The changes are in effect through the end of term on April 19. All athletic events are canceled.

Duquesne University announced that the university is moving entirely to online instruction for the rest of the semester and canceling all events until further notice. Duquesne is asking students living on campus to return home. Most students are expected to leave by March 22, but the university is extending an extra week for students who cannot. Students who can’t return home at all are being asked to fill out a form to request continued housing. Duquesne is planning to scale back most of its housing and dining operations. Student housing and meal charges will be prorated. Updates can be found here.

Chatham University on March 11 announced it is switching to virtual learning for the remainder of the semester and asked students to return home by March 21 if they can. Students who want an exemption are being asked to fill out an exemption form by March 17. All university travel has been suspended and summer study abroad trips are cancelled.

Carlow University will resume its classes remotely on March 23, although online classes resume on March 16. All events of 25 or more people have been cancelled or postponed. The latest information on the university’s website, as of March 13, shows the residence halls are opening after spring break. Students can move out early. The university is asking students and faculty to report travel. Community members are asked to self-report potential exposures and illness and self-quarantine.

Point Park University’s classes will resume remotely on March 18. The university itself is remaining open, including residents halls and dining facilities, but limiting meetings to 25 or fewer people. The university has canceled domestic and international travel. Updates are available online.

Both Robert Morris University and Indiana University have suspended face-to-face instruction.

Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the cancellation of spring training and delay of the start of the season indefinitely. The PIttsburgh Penguins said their season is on “pause” indefinitely. PUMP [Pittsburgh Urban Magnet Project] says all of its recreational sports leagues have been canceled through the end of March. The YMCA has closed all of its eight locations through the end of March. All of the local universities have said their sports teams are on pause and games are also subject to the ban on gatherings of more than 50 people in Pittsburgh.

Arts venues

The Carnegie Museums have closed for two weeks and will reevaluate afterward. The Pittsburgh Cultural District said all Pittsburgh Cultural Trust performances, exhibitions, films, and events through April 6 have been cancelled or postponed. The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has postponed upcoming performances and is asking ticket holders to hold onto their tickets for rescheduling.

Pennsylvania Turnpike

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission told employees to stop accepting cash payments to protect employees and drivers. Drivers are told not to stop, and tolls will be collected electronically.

Nicole C. Brambila is the local government reporter for PublicSource. She can be reached at 412-515-0072 or nicole@publicsource.org.

Oliver Morrison is PublicSource’s environment and health reporter. He can be reached at oliver@publicsource.org or on Twitter @ORMorrison.