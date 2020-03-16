Vulnerable communities: How Pittsburgh-area low-income housing providers are responding to COVID-19

The COVID-19 coronavirus is believed to be especially dangerous to the elderly and people with chronic health conditions, and that has public housing providers worried.

Public housing communities include concentrations of some of the poorest households in the region, and many residents are also elderly, have disabilities or both.

The Allegheny County Housing Authority, for instance, reports that, as of March 16, it houses 4,935 residents, among whom 1,420 are elderly and 1,402 are characterized as having disabilities (including 676 people who are both elderly and have disabilities). Its 12,280 voucher recipients, who live in properties owned by private landlords, include 1,137 seniors and 3,192 people characterized as having disabilities (and 814 people who are both elderly and have disabilities).

The county authority on its website promises “to work with our residents who may have their working hours reduced due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

That pledge is consistent with guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development [HUD] that authorities continue their usual practice of adjusting rents to accommodate changes in income. HUD has said that if a resident is under quarantine, and family members ask to be moved to a separate unit, housing authorities should seek medical verification of the need before granting the request.

But the guidance also indicates that HUD “at this time” isn’t increasing rent subsidies, paying for COVID-19 testing for housing authority residents or employees or covering expenses related to the creation of emergency plans. HUD's guidance says emergency plans can cover short- and long-term quarantines, use of protective equipment, connecting residents to grocery delivery services and other measures.

Here’s what we know about measures other local low-income housing providers are taking to reduce the risk from the COVID-19 coronavirus. We’ll update this as information comes in.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh has doubled its sanitation and cleaning shifts, is restricting access to community rooms and is working on a food delivery plan, according to spokesperson Chuck Rohrer. The authority is working on plans to hold its monthly board meeting, set for March 26, via teleconferencing. The authority is also working with the Pittsburgh Public Schools to provide breakfast and lunch in Northview Heights, Allegheny Dwellings and Glen Hazel, according to the district's Facebook page. Pittsburgh’s authority has also suspended evictions, except for those with “serious public safety implications.”

The McKeesport Housing Authority has taken steps to minimize contact, including asking residents to conduct all business with the administration by phone and limiting maintenance visits to emergencies, said its Executive Director Steve Bucklew. He said he’s most concerned about the authority’s three elderly high-rises, with a total of 352 units. So far, he hasn’t ordered the closure of common areas, but he has instructed staff to focus on cleaning and on preparing vacant units in case they’re needed.

ACTION Housing, with around 1,700 housing units, indicates on its website that it has canceled all community events, closed all community rooms and eliminated all meetings that aren’t emergencies. All non-urgent work on units is being delayed “until at least April 15,” according to the website, and staff “will smile and wave but will not shake your hand.”

The Housing Authority of Butler County has 568 apartments for the elderly among its 681 total units, said its Executive Director Ed Mauk. "So obviously they are a concern to us because of the way this virus, as we understand it, attacks seniors more severely than others," he said. He does not, however, believe he can close his nine elderly buildings off from the outside world, as some nursing homes have done, because many of the residents rely on food deliveries and visiting health service providers. "To lock that down would create a different kind of problem." His staff has stocked up on disinfectant in recent weeks, and is now focused on vigorously cleaning residences and common areas, which are still open, he said.

PublicSource will update this story as other housing agencies report on their efforts, and as responses to the crisis evolve.

Rich Lord is PublicSource’s economic development reporter. He can be reached at rich@publicsource.org or on Twitter @richelord.

Develop PGH has been made possible with funding from The Heinz Endowments.