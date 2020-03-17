Area economic agencies are offering relief from coronavirus money woes. But will they be ‘equal to the task?’

Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority [URA] is poised to make more loans available to small businesses and add funds to a program that helps people who are facing housing crises.

The proposed moves — which are subject to approval of the URA board at a meeting expected to be conducted by phone on Thursday — would add $750,000 to local efforts to address the economic effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. The URA is also ready to grant loan payment deferrals to existing borrowers who show significant business losses due to the virtual economic shutdown spurred by the virus, URA Executive Director Greg Flisram said in an interview Tuesday.

“We’re trying to get out in front of this a little bit,” Flisram said. “I don’t know if our resources will be equal to the task as far as the economic emergency that’s out there. But we want to be proactive and help our customers and our small business clients in surviving this economic hit that we’re all taking.”

The anticipated measures:

Existing URA microloan and small business loan borrowers who demonstrate significant losses caused by the crisis can submit documentation and get approval to defer their March and April payments without penalty. “This would be like the small restaurants, people who are really taking it on the chin right now because they’re closed,” Flisram said.

Pending board approval, the URA is poised to extend another $350,000 in small business microloans — topping out at $15,000, with no interest — to owners affected by the crisis.

The board is also being asked to add $400,000 to the Housing Stabilization Program, and to expand the URA’s contract with the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh to administer that program, Flisram said. The program assists city residents who are below certain income thresholds with rent, security deposits, utility deposits, payments in arrears and other costs associated with housing crises. The income threshold for a family of four is $39,950 annually.

The URA’s measures are among several meant to help blunt the blow of the shutdown.

Allegheny County Economic Development is deferring loan payments, too, its Director Lance Chimka wrote in a LinkedIn post Monday. He wrote that “if you are an existing borrower of ours, forget all about principal and interest payments; we will sort it out later.” He said his department’s current focus is gathering data for Gov. Tom Wolf so that the state can pursue federal Small Business Administration aid.

A coalition of Pittsburgh-area foundations late Monday announced a coordinated response to the crisis, in which they’ve marshaled $10 million to provide emergency help to address what they called in a press release “the damaging effects of the COVID-19 virus on residents, especially the most vulnerable.” Last week, the foundations worked with the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania to survey 1,600 nonprofit agencies regarding anticipated needs. Their “rapid-response grants” will aim to address the effects of lost work, closures and cancellations — plus the demand for medical information and better information flow related to the crisis. The philanthropies — The Pittsburgh Foundation, The Heinz Endowments, the Richard King Mellon Foundation and the Hillman Family Foundations — are also asking the public to donate to the effort.

The Hebrew Free Loan Association has created a Coronavirus Financial Bridge Loan Program, offering interest-free loans of as much as $5,000 to residents of the six-county area who have lost wages or business earnings, face increased childcare costs or incurred medical or study-abroad-cancellation expenses.

PublicSource will update this story as other economic agencies report on their efforts, and as responses to the crisis evolve.

PublicSource separately receives funding from The Pittsburgh Foundation, The Heinz Endowments, the Richard King Mellon Foundation and the Hillman Family Foundations.

Rich Lord is PublicSource’s economic development reporter. He can be reached at rich@publicsource.org or on Twitter @richelord.

Develop PGH has been made possible with funding from The Heinz Endowments.