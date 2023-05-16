Polls are open for Pennsylvania’s primary election as voters select nominees for influential local offices. Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Headlining Tuesday’s contests is the crowded and contentious Democratic primary for Allegheny County executive, which has no incumbent in the running for the first time since 2011 with current Executive Rich Fitzgerald hitting a term limit. Six Democrats stepped forward to seek the nomination to replace Fitzgerald, presenting differing governing styles and views on key issues like pollution control, juvenile detention, the Allegheny County Jail, property tax assessments and more.

Candidates at an April 18 debate hosted by PublicSource and NEXTpittsburgh. From left to right, Theresa Sciulli Colaizzi, Dave Fawcett, Sara Innamorato, Michael Lamb, Will Parker, Joe Rockey and John Weinstein. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

Republican voters have one option, former banker Joe Rockey.

Read about all of the county executive candidates in PublicSource’s voter guide.

How to vote

Voters must arrive at their polling place by 8 p.m. Use this tool to find out where your polling place is.

If you received a mail-in ballot and have not returned it, you have until 8 p.m. to drop it off at the County Office Building at 542 Forbes Ave., Downtown. Ballots sent in the mail must be received by the county today — if you put it in the mail today, it will not count.

Voters may only deliver their own ballot to the county office. Voters with a disability as defined by the ADA can designate somebody else to deliver their ballot using this form.

Only voters registered with a political party can vote in that party’s primary. Independent voters cannot participate in primaries in Pennsylvania.

Mt. Lebanon: There is a special election for Ward 3 commissioner in Mt. Lebanon. This is not a primary, so independent voters can participate. Indy voters, don’t get too excited: There is only one candidate on the ballot.

What else is on the ballot?

County executive candidates have aired the most television ads, but there are other important offices on the ballot today.

Longtime District Attorney Stephen Zappala is facing the political fight of his life, trying to defend his record against progressive challenger Matt Dugan. Dugan’s campaign has been backed by more than $700,000 in advertising from a political action committee that has funded progressive prosecutor campaigns throughout the country. There is nobody on the Republican ballot running for DA, and some in the GOP have suggested writing in Zappala’s name, which could set up a Dugan-Zappala rematch in the general election if Dugan prevails today.

There’s been a spirited campaign for Allegheny County controller, an office that will be tasked with holding accountable the next executive. Corey O’Connor, current controller and former Pittsburgh councilman, is trying to win a full term in the position after being appointed to fill a vacancy last year. Challenging him is Darwin Leuba, a first-time candidate who has been involved in local progressive campaigns for several years.

Voters will also choose city and borough councilors, elections that could impact the trajectory of the rest of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s first term in office, as well as county council members, who will influence the new county executive’s leadership.

When will we know the winners?

Compared to some statewide or national races, Tuesday’s county results should be known relatively quickly. The count of all mail-in ballot results will be published just after 8 p.m., and precinct results will be added gradually between 8:30 p.m. and midnight. While it could take days to learn the outcome of any exceptionally close race, most outcomes should be known before the calendar turns to Wednesday.

Find results as they are posted by the county here.

More resources

Find out where the millions of dollars funding executive candidates came from.

Read about the county executive debate hosted by PublicSource and NEXTpittsburgh in April, featuring all seven candidates.

Learn candidates’ views on government transparency and ethics reform.

See where candidates stand on property tax reassessment.

Explore the role crime and public safety have taken in this election cycle.

Read about how the next executive will influence the county’s sprawling unelected power structure

Charlie Wolfson is PublicSource’s local government reporter and a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at charlie@publicsource.org or on Twitter @chwolfson.