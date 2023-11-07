By the end of the day, a new course will be set for the next four years of Allegheny County government as voters make their selections in highly competitive races.

Headlining today’s municipal General Election ballot is the expensive, competitive race for Allegheny County executive. Democrat Sara Innamorato and Republican Joe Rockey are competing to succeed outgoing Executive Rich Fitzgerald, a Democrat who is term-limited after 12 years in office.

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Voters will also weigh in on the future of criminal justice policy in the county with the district attorney’s race, in which incumbent Stephen Zappala faces the biggest electoral challenge of his career in progressive candidate Matt Dugan.

At the state level, voters will choose a new justice of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, a race that could impact the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth, among other things.

Many of the county’s 130 municipalities will elect mayors, council members and commissioners, and numerous school board races that were unusually contentious and expensive will reach their conclusions.

How to vote in Allegheny County

If you have a mail-in ballot you have not yet returned, deliver it to the County Office Building at 542 Forbes Ave. by 8 p.m. Postmarks do not count: If you put it in the mail today, it will not be counted.

Each ballot must be hand-delivered by its voter; you cannot deliver a family member or friend’s ballot to the county office.

Any voter with a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act can designate someone else to deliver their ballot using this form.

Another option for voters who still possess a mail-in ballot is to surrender the ballot at their local polling place and vote in person. Simply bring the mail-in ballot materials to your polling location to do this.

If you received a mail-in ballot but no longer have access to it, you can vote via a provisional ballot at your local polling place. The provisional ballot will be counted once the county verifies that your mail-in ballot was never returned and counted.

The races

This year is thought to be the Republicans’ best shot in many years to win the Allegheny County executive’s office, with an open seat, a well-funded candidate and a Democratic opponent the GOP views as beatable. Innamorato is among the progressive wing of the local party, which has notched big wins in recent years.

Left: Sara Innamorato at a campaign press conference Downtown. Right: Joe Rockey at a campaign event at a South Side V.F.W. hall. (Photos by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

The Democrats have a 2-to-1 voter registration edge in the county, forming a steep hill for Rockey to climb. But he raised more than $1.6 million from June through October and has blanketed televisions from McCandless to Clairton with ads that play up his business background and never mention the word ‘Republican.’

Voters will also deliver a verdict on Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala, who is running to extend his tenure of more than 25 years in that office. He faces off against the Democratic nominee, Matt Dugan, who defeated him in the Democratic primary. Zappala has since accepted the Republican nomination for the job.

On Allegheny County Council, incumbent Democrat DeWitt Walton (District 10) and Democratic nominee David Bonaroti (District 13) are facing spirited challenges from independent candidates Carl Redwood and Sam Schmidt, respectively. Both Redwood and Schmidt identify as socialists.

Elsewhere, Democrats Dan Grzybek (District 5), John Palmiere (District 6) and Paul Klein (District 11) are running to defend the Democrats’ 13-2 majority in the county’s legislative branch. Of the two Republican members, one is running in a competitive race for re-election: Suzanne Filiaggi in District 2. Republican Sam DeMarco and Democrat Bethany Hallam are running unopposed for at-large seats.

Left: Stephen Zappala. Right: Matt Dugan at a Downtown campaign event. (Zappala photo from alleghenycountyda.us. Dugan photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

In the City of Pittsburgh, five of six races are uncontested. Democratic controller candidate Rachael Heisler and City Council nominees Bobby Wilson, Bob Charland, Barb Warwick and Khari Mosley will cruise to victory. Councilor Deb Gross faces a challenge from an independent candidate, James Miller.

Learn more

Read coverage from PublicSource and our partners to learn more before you head to the polls.

County executive overview: A generational decision between Innamorato, Rockey

Is Allegheny County going tribal? Centrist traditions to be tested Nov. 7.

District attorney overview: Why Andrew Yang and George Soros are bringing national heat to the Allegheny County DA race

Environment: Allegheny County executive election puts environmental decisions up in the air

Property tax: Property taxes divide Allegheny County executive candidates, and Philadelphia’s experience looms large

Campaign finance: In Allegheny County exec race, four top donors to Republican match Democrat’s entire haul

Allegheny County election results

Mail-in ballot results will be published by the county at 8 p.m. Election Day votes will be reported by precinct, gradually, starting around 9 p.m. Follow @PublicSourcePA on X (formerly Twitter) for updates from reporters, and check PublicSource.org for updates as soon as results are clear.