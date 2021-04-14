The team at PublicSource takes great pride in our journalism and community impact. Our greatest rewards come from reader feedback and support, and we don’t measure our success in awards or accolades. However, we appreciate when the work of our dedicated staff is recognized locally and internationally, as it has been consistently over the past several years. Here we will keep you updated with new announcements of our journalism being celebrated.

We’re grateful for the honors but we owe our biggest thanks to the people who have entrusted us with their stories. You make stories for a better Pittsburgh possible.

April 13, 2021

Society for Professional Journalists Keystone Awards

PublicSource took 11 awards in the 2020 Keystone Awards contest, including the prestigious Spotlight Award for non-daily reporting. The Spotlight Award is given to the journalist or journalists whose published investigative story or series scooped other media and placed the right to know in the public spotlight.

The Society of Professional Journalists Keystone Pro Chapter Spotlight Contest annually recognizes the best in journalism. The contest is open to all journalists from Pennsylvania and New Jersey whose work appeared in a publication in one of the two states.

A full list of PublicSource awards:

Society for News Design Awards of Excellence

PublicSource was awarded two Awards of Excellence in the Society for News Design’s 2020 Best of Digital Design contest. Ryan Loew, visual producer, and Natasha Vicens, creative director, received the Award of Excellence for use of video in Pittsburgh in Protest, a slow-motion time capsule of a critical moment in the fight for racial justice.

Reporter Juliette Rihl, visuals producer Jay Manning and Vicens received the Award of Excellence for a long-form series with The True Cost of Court Debt, a four-part explanation of the issues and solutions surrounding court fines and fees.