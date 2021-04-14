The team at PublicSource takes great pride in our journalism and community impact. Our greatest rewards come from reader feedback and support, and we don’t measure our success in awards or accolades. However, we appreciate when the work of our dedicated staff is recognized locally and internationally, as it has been consistently over the past several years. Here we will keep you updated with new announcements of our journalism being celebrated.
We’re grateful for the honors but we owe our biggest thanks to the people who have entrusted us with their stories. You make stories for a better Pittsburgh possible.
April 13, 2021
Society for Professional Journalists Keystone Awards
PublicSource took 11 awards in the 2020 Keystone Awards contest, including the prestigious Spotlight Award for non-daily reporting. The Spotlight Award is given to the journalist or journalists whose published investigative story or series scooped other media and placed the right to know in the public spotlight.
The Society of Professional Journalists Keystone Pro Chapter Spotlight Contest annually recognizes the best in journalism. The contest is open to all journalists from Pennsylvania and New Jersey whose work appeared in a publication in one of the two states.
A full list of PublicSource awards:
- Spotlight Award for Non-Daily Reporting: Rich Lord and Juliette Rihl for their 2020 policing coverage
- Non-Daily Enterprise Reporting: First place for The True Cost of Court Debt by Juliette Rihl; Third place for reporting that exposed previously unknown uses of facial recognition technology by Juliette Rihl
- Non-Daily Environmental Reporting: First place for Fighting for Mussels by Carrie Blackmore Smith; Second place for reporting on greenhouse gas emissions from Pittsburgh buildings by Oliver Morrison
- Feature Story, non-daily: Third Place for “A big elephant in the room: A McKeesport mother’s months-long battle to save her house has her home for the holidays with a deadline looming” by Rich Lord
- News Photography, non-daily: First place for Kahlil Darden, CEO of Black Motivated Kings and Queens, before a billboard commemorating Antwon Rose II by Jay Manning
- Photo story, non-daily: First place for Pittsburgh in Protest by Ryan Loew
- Graphic Photo Illustration, non-daily: First place for You Are Not Alone by the PublicSource staff
- Podcasts, daily and non-daily: Second place for “From the Source: Authentic voices and stories of Pittsburgh region” by Jourdan Hicks and Andy Kubis
- Education writing, non-daily: Third place for “After years of restrictions and fear, international students seek stability from the new administration” by Naomi Harris
Society for News Design Awards of Excellence
PublicSource was awarded two Awards of Excellence in the Society for News Design’s 2020 Best of Digital Design contest. Ryan Loew, visual producer, and Natasha Vicens, creative director, received the Award of Excellence for use of video in Pittsburgh in Protest, a slow-motion time capsule of a critical moment in the fight for racial justice.
Reporter Juliette Rihl, visuals producer Jay Manning and Vicens received the Award of Excellence for a long-form series with The True Cost of Court Debt, a four-part explanation of the issues and solutions surrounding court fines and fees.