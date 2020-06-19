Hundreds gather in East Pittsburgh to pay tribute to Antwon Rose II two years after his death on Juneteenth

On Friday morning, roughly 50 purple and white balloons filled the East Pittsburgh sky to honor the memory of Antwon Rose II. Two years ago on this day, the unarmed Black teenager was shot and killed by a white East Pittsburgh police officer as he fled a traffic stop.

The crowd of a few hundred people at the balloon release fell quiet. A solo drummer’s beat marked the tribute.

Friday marks a significant and complicated day for African-American history and Black Pittsburgh-area residents.

Not only is it the tragic day Rose was killed, but it’s also Juneteenth, a national celebration of the end of slavery. Specifically, Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 that enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The gravity of the day is intensified by the ongoing national conversation prompted by the killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police. It is the 21st day of rallies, marches, protests and other demonstrations in Pittsburgh.

Friday’s East Pittsburgh action was organized by entertainment company ROC Nation, community organization Young Black Motivated Kings and Queens [YBMKQ], 1Hood Media and Rose’s mother, Michelle Kenney.

At the event, Kenney announced the creation of the Antwon Rose II Foundation to “help underprivileged kids do some of the things that Antwon was able to do,” like travel and play sports.

When state Rep. Ed Gainey took the microphone, he asked for support for House Bill 1664 to amend the state’s use-of-force laws. Gainey and state Rep. Summer Lee introduced the bill.

Lee tweeted that the bill “would allow police to use deadly force ONLY in those situations where they or another face IMMINENT threat of death or serious bodily injury. ‘Effectuating an arrest’ is not a good enough reason to end a life.”

The officer who shot Rose, Michael Rosfeld, was charged with homicide for which he was acquitted in March 2019. Rose’s death and Rosfeld’s subsequent acquittal rocked the region and drew national media attention.

Gainey called on those in attendance at the tribute to keep the momentum beyond events like Friday’s.

“The reality is, this is nice,” he said, ‘but come November, can we change protests into the voting test?”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto released a statement Friday morning, calling for changes to state law to increase public access to body camera footage. The statement — citing last year's $10 million purchase of new body cameras for Pittsburgh police officers — said city leaders, under state law, are "barred in most circumstances from immediately releasing" body camera footage.

“Body-worn cameras are known to protect both the public and police by providing unfiltered checks on community-police interactions," Peduto said in the statement. "Pittsburgh and other cities in the Commonwealth must be given the flexibility to quickly release such footage in designated situations in compliance with applicable law.”

Back at the event, which featured several musical, dance and poetry performances by local artists, Kahlil Darden, the 19-year-old CEO of YBMKQ, spoke about why they helped to organize the remembrance. “For us, it’s to let people know that we’re never going to stop fighting for Antwon,” he said.

Kenney thanked people for continuing to reach out to her about her son and shared that sometimes those messages come when she is in tears and having a hard day. “A lot of days, I’m carried, and y’all don’t even know it,” she said.

She signaled that her voice would continue to be heard through this movement and beyond.

“Although Antwon is not here, I'm going to fight for him until the day that I die,” she said and then referenced that her daughter and granddaughter, present with her, would go on to “carry the torch.”

Juliette Rihl is a reporter for PublicSource. She can be reached at juliette@publicsource.org or on Twitter at @julietterihl.