LISTEN: How Pittsburgh shapes and cages the experience of Black women. For real. (Part 2)

Black women are not a monolith. So, building on the first part of the episode about Black women in Pittsburgh, I spoke with Jahqwhan “Jah” Watson. A native Ohioan by way of Cleveland — who came to Pittsburgh as a Pulse social service fellow last summer —Jah picks up where Naomi Ritter and Janel Young left off. We explore more of what gets left out of the conversation when discussing Black women in Pittsburgh and the unique experiences that shapes and cages their identities.

Jah’s reflections are important because they’ve had a life not shaped by what we're used to as long-time residents of Pittsburgh. Their reflections come from trying to acclimate into a city with its own set of systems, rules for socialization and history. Jah’s reflections are intimate, authentic and a fresh take on how we talk about Pittsburgh nurturing and shaping Black women.

“Whatever my experience in Pittsburgh is has really sort of like beat me out of myself, and I'm really having to beat back. To come into myself,” they said. Listen up.

