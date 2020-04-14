From the Source podcast: Listen to voices of the Pittsburgh region amid the coronavirus outbreak





Hosted by Jourdan Hicks

Produced by Andy Kubis

ABOUT

The coronavirus has changed us, no matter what class, race, gender, age we represent, in Pittsburgh and beyond. Each week, the Pittsburgh nonprofit news outlet PublicSource will bring you voices and personal stories of people in our area who are coping with changes brought about by the pandemic. PublicSource delivers stories for a better Pittsburgh, so if you care about our region's communities, schools and businesses, this is the podcast for you.

EPISODES

The hair salon owner shocked by which billers would and wouldn't help

The coronavirus has devastated Pittsburgh's small business owners. Dana Bannon, the owner of a Millvale hair salon, is one of them. On this episode, she talks about closing her doors and calling all the places she soon owed money to, money that she wouldn't have.

The high school senior singing the coronavirus blues

Final exams. Prom. Graduation. Right about this time of year, these would be the milestones for high school seniors in the United States. For Pittsburgh CAPA student Jordan McNeal and other seniors across Pittsburgh, and the nation, these highly anticipated events won't happen because of the coronavirus. On this episode, Jordan discusses how the school cancellation has affected him and his classmates and looks ahead to attending college at one of the most competitive music schools in the world.

The nurse worried for her peers on the front lines

In our lifetime, there has not been a more scary time to be a nurse. On this episode, we’re hearing from a Pittsburgh-based nurse who is not on the front lines but has a lot of insight into the experiences nurses face. Theresa Brown teaches nursing at the University of Pittsburgh and also authored two books about the profession that pull back the curtain on the experiences nurses face in their daily work.