Pittsburgh is under curfew order after peaceful protests over George Floyd’s killing ‘get hijacked’ and turn violent

As protests over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of a Minnesota white police officer rocked cities all across the United States, thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon.

What started as a peaceful march and protest escalated into violent tensions and forced Pittsburgh Public Safety to issue a curfew order effective at 8:30 p.m Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the curfew will be in place Sunday as well. Police cars were set ablaze and Hissrich said several businesses were damaged.

During the press conference Hissrich suggested that he believed some of violent protesters were not from the city.

Pittsburgh police chief Scott Schubert said that his department is going to use available tools at their disposal to review the footage and identify those who have incited violence, injured people, including reporters, and "hijacked" the message of the peaceful protest.

"Multiple officers have been injured, but numbers are not yet clear," according to the official public safety Twitter account. Officials also reported late Saturday evening that officers were continuing to make arrests downtown.

On a day when Allegheny County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, health officials warned about the dangers of gathering in large crowds and urged the public to continue following social distancing guidelines.

Below are some of the scenes from Saturday's protests as captured by photographer Nick Childers for PublicSource: