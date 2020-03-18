For homeless and displaced, COVID-19 presents challenges that Allegheny County is scrambling to meet

Allegheny County is hunting for a location to house homeless and displaced people who contract the new coronavirus but don’t warrant hospitalization, officials confirmed today. Staff at shelters, meanwhile, have begun asking clients whether they are experiencing symptoms and, in some cases, taking temperatures — but don’t yet know what to do when they find a case.

“In order for us to isolate [a presumed positive person], we would have to clear out the other people in the room," said Carole Bailey, CEO of East End Cooperative Ministry, where clients are housed as many as six to a bedroom. That would mean empty beds and lost government reimbursements for a 51-bed facility that is currently full, and facing rising costs driven by the costs of sanitizing supplies.

She said her shelter’s staff has so far asked one client to wear a surgical mask because of possible symptoms, but is increasingly concerned as reports of asymptomatic carriers proliferate. "Without being able to get tested, we can't know,” she said. “So we might have five or 10 people in our homeless shelter right now that have it, but we don't know because we can't just get tested."

The county Department of Human Services [DHS] has given service providers information on screening clients for the virus, but hasn’t given them a housing option for those who don’t warrant hospitalization, but lack homes in which to sit out quarantines.

The department "is working with partners to identify locations to house individuals who are homeless whose symptoms indicate they should be separate but are not ill enough to be at a hospital," wrote DHS spokeswoman Elaine Plunkett in response to questions. She invited any organizations that might be able to provide such a space to "please contact us if you’re able to help."

The county’s official count of people experiencing homelessness has hovered below 800 in recent years.

That population may be among the most imperiled and the most perilous members of the community during the COVID-19 crisis, some advocates for the displaced warned.

People without permanent homes are at risk "based on age, health concerns, and access to medical care," Plunkett wrote, and because they typically live in group settings, "precisely the setting the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] advises against."

"The transient nature of that population does pose a risk,” said Jerrel Gilliam, executive director of the Light of Life Rescue Mission, which continues to house and feed people without regular shelter, with some modifications to procedures, during the crisis. “It poses a risk for them and for others. They can be carriers and they can also be victims of this virus.”

Light of Life is screening clients and “if anybody has a fever, if you have shortness of breath,” said Gilliam, they’re “not allowed to stay here or receive services.”

The Central North Side mission has also set up a tent as daytime shelter — a departure from the usual practice of steering clients away from the facility for the day — and has installed a handwashing station.

East End Cooperative Ministry has stopped serving sit-down meals, instead distributing grab-and-go meals, Bailey said.

She added that many of her shelter’s clients face mental health challenges and have less access to information than most people.

"We have signs that say, ‘Please maintain a reasonable distance of about 6 feet between you,’” she said. “They are asking us, as they get in the line, why they have to do that."

East End Cooperative Ministries, Light of Life and three facilities owned by ACTION-Housing are continuing to take new clients. City Mission in Washington, Pa., though, is responding to the virus by declining to accept new residents at its shelter, according to its website. That shelter, which has 160 beds and 150 residents, “decided it was best, for the protection of our residents and to help mitigate the spread of the disease within the community, to pause our resident intakes,” wrote Leah Dietrich, director of residential programs, in response to questions.

The crisis comes after the winter homeless shelter, at Smithfield United Church of Christ, closed on Sunday, as previously scheduled. Typically, the shelter continues to be available for harsh weather nights through the end of March, said Zandy Dudiak, a spokesperson at Pittsburgh Mercy, which operates the shelter and serves some 2,500 people experiencing homelessness annually in all of its programs. That may not be the case this year, even though cold weekend weather is predicted.

"We don't know if we will reopen, just given the circumstances with COVID-19," she said.

Rich Lord is PublicSource’s economic development reporter. He can be reached at rich@publicsource.org or on Twitter @richelord.

PublicSource has a special page dedicated to our reporting on COVID-19 for the Pittsburgh region.