More eviction cases were filed on Tuesday than in the prior two months combined, as landlords took advantage of a gap between various pandemic-driven bars on those court actions.

The 181 new eviction filings — coming amid a flurry of decisions by the state, the Allegheny County courts and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — may be a hint of things to come. They also raise questions about how such actions will be processed by courts in the midst of an ongoing pandemic and a fluid regulatory situation.

The 181 eviction cases, tallied by Carnegie Mellon University's Community Robotics, Education and Technology Empowerment [Create] Lab, include concentrations of more than 10 in the McKees Rocks area, the Clairton area, Penn Hills, the Coraopolis area, and, in the City of Pittsburgh, the western and northern neighborhoods.

They include 20 filed by a single landlord, Arbors Management Inc. Arbors, on its website, calls itself "a premier property management company in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania," with more than 100 employees. It advertises properties throughout Allegheny County and nearby counties. Arbors did not immediately respond to a call or an interview request placed through its online contact form. At least four other landlords in the county filed five or more evictions, each, on Tuesday.

The state had placed a series of moratoriums on evictions related to inability to pay rent, which lasted from mid-March through August 31. Gov. Tom Wolf said he did not believe he had the legal authority to further extend the state moratorium without General Assembly approval, so it expired Monday.

Also on Monday, Allegheny County President Judge Kim Berkeley Clark issued an order changing the normal timetable for adjudicating eviction filings in the county, providing district judges with leeway to grant extra time in cases in which tenants and landlords are seeking government relief.

And late Tuesday, the CDC said that individuals earning less than $99,000 or couples earning less than $198,000, who can't pay rent due to loss of income and are pursuing government assistance, can't be evicted through the end of this year. The federal agency justified the order as a means of reducing the spread of COVID-19.

It's not immediately clear whether the CDC order takes effect immediately, or must first be formally published in the Federal Register, which is the daily journal of U.S. government actions. The order indicates that it will be published on Friday.

"This is a good step. This is great. It's going to head off a massive wave of evictions, for reasons that are beyond anyone's control," said Robert Damewood, staff attorney in Pittsburgh for the nonprofit law firm Regional Housing Legal Services, which represents nonprofit landlords.

But there are numerous legal issues presented by the CDC order which will need to be clarified, he added.

For instance, the CDC order may freeze eviction cases, he said. But depending on one's interpretation, it could conceivably allow cases to continue,but stop them short of the issuance of an order of possession, which finally ousts the tenant. He said county president judges, the state Supreme Court, or the governor might have to weigh in with an interpretation to settle that question.

He added that the CDC order specifically allows evictions based on criminal activity on the premises, tenant actions that threaten the health and safety of other residents, damage to property, and violations of health and safety codes and other contractual obligations.

Evictions for lease violations unrelated to rent payment or lease expiration have been permitted since June.

There were 13,105 evictions filed in Allegheny County in 2019, according to CREATE Lab's data. In the first three months of this year, before the pandemic drove the institution of moratoriums, there were 2,977 eviction filings. From April through August, there were 228.

Rich Lord is PublicSource’s economic development reporter. He can be reached at rich@publicsource.org or on Twitter @richelord.

