Election Day 2020: Trump vs. Biden in Allegheny County

In 2020, Pennsylvania is among the most sought after battlegrounds on Election Day. The state’s 20 electoral votes could be the deciding factor in whether President Donald Trump is reelected — or replaced by former Vice President Joe Biden. Recent polls show Biden leading, though the race has notably narrowed. And because of 2016, distrust in polling data is real. Who will prevail? We won’t really know until the votes are tallied, and even then, the result could be bitterly contested.

To help make sense of what’s happening here in the Pittsburgh area — and more importantly, what it means for the election — PublicSource will update this page throughout the day with dispatches from our staff at the polls, in court and at the Allegheny County Elections Warehouse. We’ll also share statewide and national updates from reputable news sources to help you make sense of the race. Most importantly, if you see an election-related problem locally or want to share a tip, please let us know.

Returning mail-in ballots

Roughly 78% of Pennsylvania voters who requested and received mail-in ballots have returned them, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Monday.

“In our democracy, they — all of us — are the decision makers,” Boockvar said of Pennsylvania voters.

Boockvar added, “Be one of the decision makers. Have your say. Cast your vote.”

But she advised that anyone hanging on to a mail-in ballot should return it in person to be sure it is counted.

While voters still in line when the polls close at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote, state law has no such provision for absentee voters casting a mail-in ballot. Those have to be returned in person by 8 p.m. on Election Day or postmarked by 8 p.m. and received via mail no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

As of Nov. 2, state data shows that mail-in voters are overwhelmingly Democrat, representing roughly two out of every three returned ballots.

Quarantined voters

Quarantined COVID-19 patients should contact the Allegheny County Elections Division for an emergency absentee ballot, if they were planning to vote in person and now cannot. “If you can’t deliver your own balloting materials, you can assign a designee to do that for you,” Boockvar said in a press release Monday. “And if you can’t find a designee, the law actually requires the county election office to have a sheriff’s deputy or some county official to deliver the balloting materials for the voter.”

Pennsylvania law permits voters to only return their own ballots, with exceptions for those with a disability or who need an emergency absentee ballot, who have designated someone to do so in writing.

