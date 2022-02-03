From rush hour traffic and working in cubicles to double-masking and triple-vaxxing, our lives are worlds away from where we were in February 2020. The reality is, many of our lives have been changed forever.

Here in Allegheny County, some renters are on shaky ground, COVID cases are dropping after a record-breaking spike and schools are grappling with how to educate students. Recent COVID surges have led to shortages at critical institutions.

As we near two full years in a pandemic environment, PublicSource wants to hear from you. Please share your thoughts. Note that we won’t publish anything from you without contacting you for permission, so please share your email!

Please fill out our form below to let us know: