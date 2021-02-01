Tenant Cities: Rent relief didn’t get to those who needed it. Will Pennsylvania get it right the second time?
The first in a joint WESA and PublicSource series on the Pittsburgh area’s growing, and troubled, landlord/tenant economy
Aubrey Halliburton, a Polish Hill-based landlord with two tenants, helped both apply for rent relief after they lost their jobs. One got relief, the other didn't — a result consistent with statewide and Allegheny County results from a program designed to help both tenants and landlords weather the pandemic economy. (Photo by Jay Manning/PublicSource)