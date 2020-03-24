Second person who died of coronavirus in Allegheny County did not know they had it

A second person has died of coronavirus in Allegheny County. The person was not aware they had the virus, according to a Tuesday morning press release from the county.

The woman in her late 70s had not traveled recently, according to the release. She had other medical conditions that may have delayed her recognizing that she had COVID-19.

The medics who responded to her passing were wearing personal protective equipment, according to the release. After test results came back positive for COVID-19, the Allegheny County Health Department began to determine who the woman had been in touch with. The family has been placed in self-isolation.

The county said it wouldn't typically provide so many details about the case but is doing so because it was investigated by the county medical examiner's office.

There are now 58 total cases in Allegheny County, including six who are hospitalized, according to a Tuesday release by the county.

The first death in Allegheny County was announced on Saturday.

Oliver Morrison is PublicSource’s environment and health reporter. He can be reached at oliver@publicsource.org or on Twitter @ORMorrison.

