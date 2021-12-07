Thank you for reading our 2021 PublicSource print edition! We often hear from readers that they’d love to read us in print. We hope you enjoyed this opportunity.
There were so many stories that we wanted to include, but space was limited (that’s one of the many reasons that we primarily publish digitally). Here’s a sampling of those stories from across our newsroom:
- Read the rest: Pittsburgh’s oldest Black church was demolished as ‘blight’ in the 1950s Lower Hill. Today, members seek justice. By Chris Hedlin, Rich Lord and Naomi Harris.
- What I learned from reporting on the Allegheny County Jail. By Juliette Rihl.
- Pittsburghers may see a new stormwater fee on their water bills soon. These 11 nearby municipalities already have one. By Oliver Morrison.
- Beyond statements: Four reflections on anti-Asian racism and healing in Pittsburgh. By Naomi Harris.
- Civic Briefs: Where in Pittsburgh did federal relief money go? By Charlie Wolfson.
- Unmasked: Candid reflections on a warped year of COVID school in the Pittsburgh area. By TyLisa C. Johnson and Punya Bhasin.
- Hoping for stability: A glimpse at one Squirrel Hill family’s start to the school year. Video by Ryan Loew.
The print edition also referenced these links:
- Donate to PublicSource here. Donations through 12/31/21 are fully matched. Just $5/month or more can help support great journalism like this into the future. Become a member by making a recurring or one time gift today.
- Want to receive all the local news that you need, straight to your inbox? Sign up for our email newsletters.
- You know that the steel industry was born here and that we put fries on everything. But do you know Pittsburgh, for real? You should! Sign up for our free course of twelve emails to advance your civic knowledge of Pittsburgh and Western, PA!
- Learn more about PublicSource, who we are and why we do what we do.
- Listen to our award-winning podcast, From the Source.