‘Welcome to the movement’: Hundreds rally against police brutality and racism at Allderdice High School

Giavanna Gibson, 19, a rising sophomore at Point Park University, read a speech she wrote about systemic racism at the June 11 demonstration at Allderdice High School. (Photo by Maranie Rae Staab/PublicSource)
Hundreds gathered at Taylor Allderdice High School on the afternoon of June 11, the 13th day of Black Lives Matter protests in Pittsburgh, to show solidarity with Black students and residents of Pittsburgh and those who have experienced police brutality.
Below are some of the scenes from Thursday's demonstration at Allderdice:
State Rep. Summer Lee spoke to the crowd at Allderdice High School for 15 minutes, saying, "Welcome to the movement because we are going to need every single one of you." She continued: "Oppressive institutions don't get to tell the oppressed how to fight for their freedom." (Photo by Maranie Rae Staab/PublicSource)
Two students, Kamaii Cobbs and Kaja Cutlip, sang "We Will Rise Up" at the Allderdice High School gathering. (Photo by Maranie Rae Staab/PublicSource)
Several hundred people attended a 90-minute demonstration at Allderdice High School on June 11, 2020. The crowd was a diverse mix of students, teachers, families and community members. (Photo by Maranie Rae Staab/PublicSource)
Anthony Hall, school counselor at Allderdice High School, spoke to the crowd about the importance of proactive unity and the need for empathy for what fellow students may be experiencing. He had the crowd close their eyes and talked them through a scenario of being stopped by the police as a person of color in an effort to share the fear many Black people and other people of color may feel. (Photo by Maranie Rae Staab/PublicSource)
