PA Sen. Fontana says Allegheny County move to yellow phase “99.9%” likely to be announced today

Allegheny County will likely be one of the next counties to move to the yellow phase of reopening, a state senator told PublicSource Friday morning. Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce the next phase of reopenings in a press conference at 2 p.m.

“The word is that at 2 he’s going to announce that Allegheny County is going yellow,” said Sen. Wayne Fontana, Democrat-Allegheny. “I’m probably 99.9% sure he’s going to do that.”

State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, a Republican, revealed in a Facebook post Thursday night that Washington and Greene counties will also be moving to yellow. Republican state Sen. Kim Ward wrote on Facebook that Westmoreland County will be changing status, too.

In the yellow phase, the stay-at-home order is lifted but strong mitigation measures are still in place. People are to continue to telework when possible; businesses with in-person operations must follow safety measures; and schools will remain closed along with theaters, bars, hair salons and gyms. Restaurants are still barred from offering dine-in service.

Fontana did not specify when the move to the yellow phase will go into effect, but Bartolotta’s post indicated next Friday, May 15. That would be consistent with the last round of reopening’s one-week delay. Last week, Wolf announced 24 counties in northwest and north-central Pennsylvania would move to the yellow phase on May 8.

Officials at the county-owned Kane Community Living Centers said Friday, May 8, that visitation at the county-owned nursing homes will not resume until the county moves into the green zone, as outlined in the governor’s reopening plan. But even then, the screening protocols — temperature checks and health questions, among them — are expected to remain in place.

As of Thursday, May 7, 191 residents at the county’s four nursing homes have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen residents, all of whom resided at the Glen Hazel facility, have died.

Among staff, 45 have tested positive, of which 42 work at Glen Hazel. Kane Community Living Centers Director Dennis Biondo said 27 sickened staff members have since recovered and returned to work.

“It’s just amazing that they still come to work,” he said.

Charlie Wolfson is a freelance reporter in Pittsburgh and a senior journalism student at Northeastern University. He can be reached at wolfson.ch@gmail.com.

Rich Lord is PublicSource’s economic development reporter. He can be reached at rich@publicsource.org or on Twitter @richelord.

PublicSource reporter Nicole C. Brambila contributed to this report.

