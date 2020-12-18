Where Pittsburgh’s PPP money went: Search our map and database

The federal Paycheck Protection Program* [PPP] awarded more than $1.5 billion to 10,675 small businesses and nonprofits with 500 employees or fewer with Pittsburgh mailing addresses.

How much did your business receive? You can search and explore the database and map below.

You can also search below for the top 10 recipients for PPP loans by several industries, including schools, restaurants, law offices, religious organizations, nonprofits, doctor’s offices and new car dealerships.

Search the database

Explore the map

This map was created using self-reported addresses provided by the Small Business Administration and then geolocated using DataWrapper. PublicSource verified a random sample of several dozen businesses to ensure they were in the right location but could not independently verify all 10,675. If you find any mistakes, please email oliver@publicsource.org.

We removed three businesses from that map that used ZIP codes that were clearly outside of Allegheny County, even though they listed Pittsburgh as their address.

Businesses that received the most PPP in key industries

*PublicSource received $122,100 in PPP funds.

Oliver Morrison is PublicSource’s environment and health reporter. He can be reached at oliver@publicsource.org or on Twitter @ORMorrison.

This story was fact-checked by Matt Maielli.