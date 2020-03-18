We want to hear from you

Coronavirus is turning life as we know it upside down, but the realities are different for everyone. And PublicSource wants to hear from you.

Whether you're someone in an 'essential' job — like a pharmacy worker, healthcare worker or grocery store clerk — or in a situation where your life is being put on hold, whether that's school, a job or spending time with family members, you can share with PublicSource dispatches from your day or major changes that have occurred in your routine. We can also be your outlet to share concerns as well as positive things happening in your community.

With all this social distancing, we'd love to see and/or hear you.

You can email mila@publicsource.org a note or send photos you'd be ok with us publishing and write in the email about yourself and what the photo(s) represent. We are also able to pair you with a reporter if you'd be up for a conversation.

You can also contact us at (412) 212-6471 and leave a voice message.

Help PublicSource share our community's story and bring everyone closer together — even by virtual means. We appreciate everyone's story and hope you and yours are well and safe.