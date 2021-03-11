Tenant Cities: One day in Allegheny County’s eviction hotspot
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the rules for landlords and tenants, the eviction capital of the county is deep in the suburbs, where tenants of one apartment complex are scrambling to avoid ejection.
Happiness Nyirenda, a tenant of The Alden South Hills who is the defendant in an eviction case filed by the landlord, prepares to go to her job as a certified nurse assistant, helping seniors. She was behind in her rent by $785 at the time the landlord filed against her. (Photo by Jay Manning/PublicSource)