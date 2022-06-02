Ted Anthony, a Pittsburgh-area native and longtime correspondent and news leader at The Associated Press, has been named interim president of PublicSource’s board of directors until the end of the year.

Anthony, the director of new storytelling and newsroom innovation for the AP, will serve in the caretaker role and lead the search for a new permanent board president. His appointment comes two months after the departure of longtime board president Jim Crutchfield, who was named editor-in-chief of The Marshall Project’s first local news team in Cleveland.

Ted Anthony, PublicSource’s interim board president. (Photo by Mason Anthony)

“I’m grateful and excited to be able to help lead PublicSource toward a new chapter,” Anthony said. “The organization has grown in both size and journalistic impact, and its needs have grown alongside it. By expanding and strengthening our board to include a wider array of people who care about the Pittsburgh region’s future, we make the entire organization stronger.”

Anthony’s appointment follows the naming in April of Eric D. Zack as PublicSource’s chief executive officer, a new role that reflects the organization’s growth and needs. Zack began at PublicSource in May.

In his role, Anthony will join Zack and Editor-in-Chief Halle Stockton in telling the story of PublicSource and of accountability journalism within the larger western Pennsylvania region — and how nonprofit news organizations can play an important role in giving people some of the tools they need to participate effectively in their respective communities.

“Ted Anthony will represent the highest standards of journalism as our interim board president,” said Jeff Galak, chair of the board’s governance committee. “During the duration of Anthony’s interim position, the PublicSource Board will strive to increase the diversity of our board members to ensure that our board parallels the broader community that we cover on a daily basis. This is one of our highest priorities and we are hopeful that under Ted’s leadership, we will achieve this goal.”

Anthony, a graduate of Falk Laboratory School, Hampton High School and Penn State University, has reported from more than 25 countries from North Korea to Myanmar to China to Russia. From 2014 to 2018, he was AP’s Asia-Pacific news director, based in Bangkok and overseeing coverage by more than 200 journalists. He also reported from Afghanistan and Pakistan after 9/11 and opened the AP’s Baghdad bureau during the Iraq War in 2003. His appointment is effective immediately.

“Ted is an exemplar in the journalism industry and, through his role at The Associated Press, he diffuses innovative, people-focused journalism on the international level,” Stockton said. “As a Pittsburgh native, he sees the value PublicSource brings and our potential as a community asset. We’re fortunate to have his support and mentorship.”

Those interested in applying to join the PublicSource board can do so here.