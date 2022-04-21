Eric D. Zack, an experienced nonprofit executive who has supported some of the nation’s most respected news outlets, will join PublicSource in the newly formed position of chief executive officer. In this role, Zack will be responsible for the organization’s strategic growth and financial sustainability.

PublicSource CEO Eric D. Zack.

Zack most recently served as the director of university relations at The Conversation, a nonprofit independent news organization. He has previously consulted with universities for The Chronicle of Higher Education and NBC News’ educational division.

Zack will join PublicSource on May 2. He is known for his ability to build strong partnerships, and the PublicSource board of directors is excited to bring his experience to the work of growing the reach and capacity of PublicSource’s independent, ambitious and high-impact local journalism. He was selected from among more than 35 candidates after a nationwide search.

Jeff Galak, board member and chair of the search committee, said he was thrilled to welcome Zack as the CEO after the monthslong search.

“Eric stood out in a field of very highly qualified candidates,” Galak said. “His leadership experience working in nonprofits, his strong passion for journalism and his commitment to inclusivity will prove invaluable in supporting and expanding PublicSource’s mission to serve Pittsburgh and the region as a premier digital-first nonprofit newsroom.”

Zack began his career in fundraising with the University of Michigan, the University of Massachusetts, Suffolk University and Georgetown University.

In recent years, Zack has been working from his Pittsburgh home for Boston-based The Conversation.

“It’s an honor to be joining PublicSource during this very exciting time for the organization. I’m dedicated to maintaining and expanding the traditions of journalistic integrity and transparency that have been the hallmark of our incredible reporters, editors and staff,” he said. “There is nothing more important than our relationship with our readers, and their trust in our reporting, as PublicSource continues to engage and inform the Pittsburgh community.”

PublicSource, founded in 2011, had two prior leaders, each of whom helped lead the organization to new heights. In the role of CEO, Zack will oversee a $1.5 million yearly budget and lead business operations with the aim to support and grow the newsroom. Zack will work closely with editorial leadership to fulfill our core values of fostering an organization that is trustworthy, collaborative and inclusive.

The PublicSource board also wants to thank Jim Crutchfield for his seven years of service as the nonprofit’s board president. Participating in the hiring of Zack was one of his final acts in helping to steer the organization toward success.