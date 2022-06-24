Interns at PublicSource produce their own stories and visuals, even as they collaborate with each other and with established journalists on one-time stories and involved projects.

This summer, Terryaun Bell is focused on PublicSource’s intensive fact-checking and verification process. A senior at Robert Morris University studying communications with a journalism concentration and a minor in sociology, he is preparing to serve as the news editor in RMU’s student newsroom. A Hopewell resident, he also serves as the class of 2023’s president, hosts his own podcast called Philosophize and enjoys cooking. Contact: terryaun@publicsource.org

Ashanti McLaurin is a senior at the University of Pittsburgh, studying English nonfiction writing with minors in creative writing, Africana studies and Chinese. She is a Pitt cheerleader and opinions columnist at The Pitt News. Originally from New York but residing in North Carolina, she enjoys watching tv shows, reading, and fishing. She is starting her summer at PublicSource reporting on both the pandemic and government accountability. Contact: ashanti@publicsource.org

Emily Sauchelli is a graduate student at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York City, where she is studying health and science and visual journalism. The New York native is excited to delve into the very different educational world of Allegheny County. In her spare time, she enjoys the outdoors and loves photographing animals. Contact: emilys@publicsource.org

Clare Sheedy is a Chicago native who moved to Pittsburgh in 2021. She is now a senior at Pitt studying English literature and digital media, and a staff member at The Pitt News. A former teacher’s aide who is passionate about community storytelling, her focus this summer is visual journalism. Contact: clare@publicsource.org

