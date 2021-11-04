Pittsburgh investigating police lieutenant’s ties to extremist group

Pittsburgh police Lt. Philip Mercurio once signed up to join the far-right, anti-government militia group the Oath Keepers, according to a USA Today report.

The Oath Keepers, founded in 2009 to protect its members’ rights from what it viewed as a tyrannical government, is now under intense scrutiny for its role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Cara Cruz, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Public Safety, confirmed that Mercurio is on the city’s force and said the Office of Municipal Investigations is investigating the matter. Pending the investigation, he has been reassigned to an "administrative assignment."

Mercurio was first hired by the city in 1988, according to public records. He did not reply to requests for comment. USA Today reported that Mercurio hung up on its reporter.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bill Peduto confirmed that the city has launched a “comprehensive investigation” but made no other comment.

According to the USA Today report, Mercurio described himself as a firearms instructor in the sign-up form, and said he would “spread the word” to his “students.” It’s unclear when Mercurio made the statement or if he had any ongoing involvement with the group.

USA Today found 65 people who identified themselves as law enforcement trainers in a leaked list of people who signed up for the Oath Keepers, including Mercurio. Rolling Stone first reported on the leaked trove of documents from the group on Oct. 26, mentioning an unnamed Pittsburgh police officer.

The Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board has opened an inquiry into Mercurio's ties to the group. “Of course it’s a concern," executive director Elizabeth Pittinger said. "It presents a challenge to the credibility of the officer, which of course reflects back to the bureau itself, and it undermines the public's confidence of the bureau when there appears to be an expression of blatant bias.” The board's next meeting is Dec. 7, when it will consider the OMI investigation and determine how to proceed on its inquiry.

Robert Swartzwelder, the president of the police union, told PublicSource: “I don’t know what he’s being accused of” when asked for comment on the USA Today report regarding Mercurio, and when asked about the prospect of an officer being involved with the Oath Keepers, he said, “I don’t know who they are.”

The Oath Keepers website describes the group as “current and formerly serving military, police, and first responders, who pledge to fulfill the oath all military and police take to ‘defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’’’

Charlie Wolfson is PublicSource's local government reporter and a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at charlie@publicsource.org and on Twitter @chwolfson.

Juliette Rihl is a freelance reporter. She can be reached at juliette@publicsource.org.