We are not defined by the media we consume, but our binge-watching (or reading) obsessions of the moment say something about who we are and where we’re heading.

The PublicSource fall 2023 intern cohort shared cultural faves — and more — as they began a semester spent working in the newsroom.

At PublicSource, interns are integral. Checking facts before stories are published, writing news articles, producing photos and visual packages and aiding the business team are just a few of the roles handled by the talented people who join the newsroom.

You’re already seeing the results of their work, and expect much more to come. Following their media recommendations is optional … but certainly recommended.

Read more: Winding roads led new members of PublicSource team to Pittsburgh newsroom

Tanya Babbar recently enjoyed the second season of “The Bear” because she loves the way the show depicts dysfunctional family relationships and mental health, and she finds the characters’ stories compelling and natural. An editorial intern, Tanya is joining PublicSource while completing her senior year at the University of Pittsburgh with a major in English nonfiction writing and a minor in creative writing. She’s also a culture writer for The Pitt News. In spare moments Tanya might be seen roller-skating, doodling on her sketch pad or reading on the front porch. Unless you have time to kill, don’t ask her about her cat, Jupiter, a.k.a. Juppi.

Read more: ‘We were all blindsided’: Chatham University faces multimillion-dollar budget hole, lays off staff, cuts benefits

Erin Yudt liked the second season of the crime and mystery series “Cruel Summer” for its cast and format, which made her feel like she was investigating the case right along with the characters as each episode moves through three days. She’s also an editorial intern and a senior, studying at Point Park University where she serves as editor-in-chief of The Globe. From Sharpsville, north of Pittsburgh, Erin has interned at The Sharon Herald and with TribLive. Just as comfortable with cameras as she is with keyboards, Erin works for Point Park’s television show NewsNight. She’s majoring in journalism and psychology. That doesn’t leave much time for the cheesy romance novels and bad reality television she craves.

Read more: Misinformation’s antidote? Fact-checked journalism

Amaya Lobato devoured Elliot Page’s memoir, “Pageboy,” because it is an honest, open and heart-breaking account of one of her favorite actors. Amaya’s images are similarly unsparing, as she demonstrated during a prior, spring photojournalism internship with PublicSource. Now a junior at Pitt, she’s majoring in media and professional communication with a minor in film, while taking pictures and editing visuals for The Pitt News. Oakland and environs are a far cry from her hometown of Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, but she savors the different opportunities she finds in this landlocked town. Fueled by random recipes she found online, Amaya takes every opportunity to get outside, often on a bicycle.

Read more: Shelter space around downtown Pittsburgh dwindles with another closure

Alina McMahon saw “Barbie” in theaters — five times. Yes, she loved the movie and its message. But her appreciation was significantly heightened by its near-perfect marketing campaign. No surprise: Alina is PublicSource’s advertising and business partnerships intern. She’s a Pitt marketing major, minoring in film and pursuing a certificate in leadership and ethics in her junior year. Alina is also involved in the student-run magazine Studio Four One Two, serves as the communications and editorial strategist for feminist film publication agnès films and is co-vice president of the student-run consulting firm Key Creations. She has interned at GH Advertising and Responsival. She prefers Pittsburgh’s climate to the swelter of her hometown of Richmond, Virginia, and travels when her budget permits. She tends to overanalyze movies, so mention “Barbie” at your peril.

Read more: How 14 Italian Barbies expressed, in plastic, what my immigrant grandmother could never put into words

Photos by Stephanie Strasburg.