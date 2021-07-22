How is your school handling lessons on racism? Share your view.

Calling on parents, students, teachers, school administrators and the Allegheny County community at large: Tensions have flared over anti-racism education in public schools — sometimes referred to as critical race theory — and attempts to teach (or prevent the teaching of) lessons related to historic and institutional racism. Why do you feel these lessons are important? Or why shouldn’t they be taught? Should there be legislation imposing rules for the classroom?
PublicSource wants to hear your thoughts on how your local schools and leaders are handling the issue, whether it conflicts with your view of how historic racism should be taught and how it impacts children. We are looking for a diversity of viewpoints, written in a respectful manner, and may publish your words in a reported piece or collection of submissions. Please fill out the form below.