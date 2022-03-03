Gov. Tom Wolf, a clear supporter of abortion rights, has served as Pennsylvania’s governor since 2015.

Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land since 1973, establishing the right to end a pregnancy.

But things are changing. Wolf leaves office in early 2023, and the Supreme Court is considering a case that could lead to Roe v. Wade being overturned or weakened this summer.

[Share your story with us. See below for more details.]

Texas has already banned abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, effective as of September 2021. Challenges are ongoing, but the law remains in effect.

Three states — Florida, Arizona and West Virginia — are positioned to pass laws banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Nearly two dozen states are anticipated to ban or severely restrict abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group in favor of abortion rights.

The percent of women who may drive to Pennsylvania for abortion care following a total ban in nearby states is expected to grow by more than 1,000%, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Members of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly have pushed forward six different anti-abortion bills since 2016, which have remained unsuccessful, though three made it to Wolf’s desk.

Wolf has said, as recent as early December, that he would support abortion access by vetoing anti-abortion bills, though he said that likely wouldn’t be enough without the federal protection from Roe v. Wade.

Should Pennsylvania elect a Republican governor in 2022, it’s possible the commonwealth would see more restrictive laws enacted.

PublicSource wants to explore how women, womxn and families are being impacted by the looming Supreme Court decision and governor’s race. We understand that this can be a deeply personal discussion, but we also believe there’s power in sharing your perspective and in elevating the voices of those with direct experiences.

We want to hear from you about abortion rights and restrictions in PA. What do you think the impact would be on you or your community if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned or weakened or if the state passes abortion restrictions? We encourage you to be specific, either to your personal situation or highlighting services that may see a change in demand. What questions do you have about Roe v. Wade or abortion access that you feel haven't been answered? What's missing from the conversation on the local level? Do you have a personal experience related to pregnancy or abortion that you want to share in the context of the Roe v. Wade conversation?

Jourdan Hicks is PublicSource’s senior community correspondent. She can be reached at Jourdan@publicsource.org or on Facebook @Jourdan Hicks.

TyLisa C. Johnson is the audience engagement editor for PublicSource. She can be reached at tylisa@publicsource.org or on Twitter at @tylisawrites.