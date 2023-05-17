State Rep. Sara Innamorato, a 37-year-old Lawrenceville Democrat who burst onto the political scene in 2018, won a crowded and contentious Democratic primary for Allegheny County executive, signaling a leftward turn for the county government with longtime Executive Rich Fitzgerald exiting in January after the maximum three terms.

Her win is a new high water mark for the progressive political movement in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

By 9 p.m., as in-person votes filtered in, Innamorato pulled ahead of John Weinstein, who led the write-in votes by a narrow margin. Her margin only grew as more precincts reported. Her supporters began to declare her the winner shortly before the county showed her handily ahead with more than 90% of precincts counted.

“Tonight I am honored to accept the Democratic nomination for Allegheny County executive,” Innamorato told supporters around 10:30 p.m. “We did this. We did this. This is our seat.”

Innamorato will face Republican Joe Rockey in the General Election. Democrats enjoy a 2-to-1 registration advantage in the county, giving Innamorato a strong position heading into November.

She was introduced by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, who endorsed Innamorato.

“Good people of Allegheny County: it is because of you that we just changed county government for the better,” the mayor said. “It’s because of you that we can create a county for all. … This could not be possible with you, the voters. … We made history tonight.”

The local progressive movement picked up speed in the 2010s and matured in the 2020s, with the election of Gainey and Congresswoman Summer Lee, and now it is poised to take a firm grip on local power.

“We knew we had a path to victory,” Innamorato said, but added, “I always wanted to be in it to serve my community, and a lot of it has to do with my personal story.”

While Innamorato’s own characteristics are revealing of the direction of local politics, a lot can be learned from looking at who she bested on Tuesday. She finished ahead of John Weinstein, a throwback politician who rose to countywide office in the 1990s, enjoyed a network of allies throughout the suburbs and raised well over $1 million for his run. She topped Michael Lamb, a fixture of city politics who laid claim to the progressive mantle long before its recent run of success.

Innamorato centered her personal story in some television ads, including how the loss of her father to the opioid epidemic shaped her upbringing. The approach matches one taken last year by Lee, who proclaimed that the people “closest to the pain should be the closest to the power.” While Weinstein highlighted crime and safety issues and talked up his experience as county treasurer, Innamorato’s ads showed her interacting with supporters and pledging to make “housing for all” her top priority.

Defeated Allegheny County executive candidate John Weinstein greets supporters after giving a concession speech at the Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium on May 16, 2023. (Photos by Quinn Glabicki/PublicSource)

Her win is also a validation for Service Employees International Union locals, which backed her campaign and have flexed increasing political muscle in recent years. Tuesday their champion came out ahead of the building trades unions’ pick (Weinstein), despite those more traditional power brokers spending more money on the race.

With results still rolling in from precincts throughout the county, Weinstein appeared poised to finish second, with Lamb third and attorney Dave Fawcett a distant fourth.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Lamb conceded.

“We set out to build a better Allegheny County,” he told supporters at the Grandview Social Club in Mount Washington. “We came up short.”

He congratulated Innamorato, and his own deputy Rachel Heisler for her apparent victory as the nominee to replace him as Pittsburgh controller, saying supporters should “celebrate these historic victories. And that’s what we’re going to do tonight.”

Michael Lamb delivering his concession speech. (Photo by Eric Jankiewicz/PublicSource)

If Innamorato ascends to the executive’s office in January, it will herald a new management style after 12 years of Fitzgerald’s leadership. Innamorato would be able to make dozens of appointments to unelected boards and commissions that shape policy in the region, such as the Jail Oversight Board, the Board of Health and the county’s Housing Authority.

She has pledged to prioritize affordable housing, with proposals for increasing emergency and transitional housing options for unhoused people, a Tenants’ Bill of Rights and a countywide land bank to deal with blight and increase housing stock.

She also vowed to shake up leadership at the county jail — though this was common among executive candidates. A string of deaths among incarcerated people have alarmed advocates and the public. During an April candidate forum, Innamorato said the county needs to “reinvent the jail” and that new jail leadership “needs to be in concert with the community.”

On air quality and pollution, another major topic on the campaign trail this year, Innamorato has said she would use the county Health Department’s regulatory powers to “crack down on polluters” that have made the county’s air quality dangerous at times, particularly in the Mon Valley.

Innamorato has signaled she is open to conducting a countywide property reassessment, something academics have said is vital to ensuring fair taxation but politicians have shied away from.

Rockey has campaigned as a moderate’s moderate, calling himself “the bipartisan problem-solver we need.” A Republican has not been elected county executive since Jim Roddey in 1999. Former Republican Gov. Tom Corbett narrowly carried the county in 2010.

Other countywide races: Mix of continuity and change

Corey O’Connor easily brushed aside Darwin Leuba to hold the county controller’s post. O’Connor, previously on Pittsburgh City Council, was appointed in July to replace former controller Chelsa Wagner following her election as a judge in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Leuba is a computer scientist and activist. No Republican sought the nomination.

Erica Rocchi Brusselars was well ahead of Anthony Coghill for county treasurer, taking aim at replacing Weinstein. Coghill serves on Pittsburgh City Council, while Brusselars is a pension actuary and former math teacher. No Republican sought the nomination.

Bethany Hallam was holding off Joanna Doven for the at-large seat on Allegheny County Council that is virtually guaranteed to go to the Democratic nominee. Public relations consultant Doven challenged incumbent Hallam for the post. The other at-large seat on the 15-member panel is almost certain to go to the Republican nominee, incumbent Sam DeMarco, who was unopposed.

Matt Dugan led Stephen A. Zappala Jr. in the race for Allegheny County district attorney. Zappala has been the county’s top prosecutor since 1998, while Dugan has been a county public defender since 2007, leading that office since 2019. There was no Republican on the ballot, though party leaders suggested writing in Zappala’s name. That could set up a November rematch if Dugan’s lead holds and if Zappala receives enough write-in votes to claim the GOP nomination.

Charlie Wolfson is PublicSource’s local government reporter and a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at charlie@publicsource.org and on Twitter @chwolfson.

Emma Folts covers higher education at PublicSource, in partnership with Open Campus. She can be reached at emma@publicsource.org.

Eric Jankiewicz is PublicSource’s economic development reporter, and can be reached at ericj@publicsource.org or on Twitter @ericjankiewicz.Alexandra Ross is an editorial intern and can be reached at aross@publicsource.org.