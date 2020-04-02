A Pittsburgh doctor’s 30-minute routine to protect her newborn from COVID-19

Dr. Monica Gomberg, a doctor at Associates in Endocrinology in Bethel Park, recently returned to work after maternity leave. To ensure she doesn’t expose her newborn to the coronavirus, she follows an extensive daily routine after her work day.

At work, she is taking extra precautions as well: she has started wearing scrubs at work, even though typically, she just wears business wear. Gomberg also wipes down her patient room after every visit, and she has an extra breast pump she calls her “COVID pump,” she leaves it at work so she isn’t bringing germs home.

Her routine at home starts as soon as she drives into her garage. It usually takes Gomberg 20 to 30 minutes. And only after the routine, which she describes in the video below, is she able to hug and kiss her baby girl.

Dr. Monica Gomberg on COVID-19 precautions at home from PublicSource on Vimeo.

