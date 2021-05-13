Worker-owned cooperatives and the future of Rust Belt labor

Belt Magazine (BeltMag.com) is a digital publication by and for the Rust Belt and greater Midwest. Sign up for Belt’s weekly newsletter, including links to original features and a roundup of regional stories, at beltmag.com/newsletter.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Cleveland’s Phoenix Coffee changed the way it worked. One store temporarily shut down, and four others transitioned to takeout only. Its employees, like many of their peers across the country, spent months on furlough. They knew they had to make a bold decision to survive the effects. So last October, the thirty-seven employees of the Northeast Ohio franchise decided to move forward with transitioning from a traditional business to a worker-owned cooperative. A deal had been in the works with Evergreen Cooperatives for a year and a half, and their hope was that finalizing it might keep them afloat.

They were right. “The only reason we were able to stay in business as a carryout business or otherwise is because baristas were willing to put their bodies on the line to make this work,” says Phoenix co-manager Christopher Feran. “And so we needed to recognize that contribution and actualize it in some way. Switching to a cooperative model we hope will let us do that.”

Phoenix is one of the most recent examples of a growing interest in cooperatives in the Rust Belt, and is the fifth officially recorded co-op in Cleveland. The Democracy at Work Institute, a strategic initiative launched by the U.S. Federation of Worker Cooperatives (UFWC), explains worker cooperatives as having two primary characteristics: “workers own the business and they participate in its financial success on the basis of their labor contribution to the cooperative,” and “workers have representation on and vote for the board of directors, adhering to the principle of one worker, one vote.”

It’s not surprising that, in an era characterized by the decline of, and increasing assaults on, labor unions, along with the economic impacts of the pandemic, that the cooperative movement is gaining popularity.

Although this is a helpful working definition, co-ops may differ in structure and financing. For example, some co-ops work with umbrella financiers like Evergreen, or Seed Commons, which provides “non-extractive loans” to businesses across the country, promising “a borrower will never be worse off than before working with [them].” Other businesses may split company shares equally or in another way decided on by the worker-owners. Just as no two union contracts are alike, different co-op structures should provide the opportunity to meet the specific needs and wants of worker-owners at a particular company. In theory, says the UFWC, this model allows for a “values-driven business that puts worker and community benefit at the core of its purpose.”

It’s not surprising that, in an era characterized by the decline of, and increasing assaults on, labor unions, along with the economic impacts of the pandemic, that the cooperative movement is gaining popularity. The Rust Belt, in particular, is slowly seeing more and more interest in models that enable worker power without traditional union representation, which is especially true in gig economy and service and frontline industry sectors that are disproportionately made up of Black and Brown workers.

Examples abound both locally and internationally. One of the most well-known cooperatives is the Mondragon Corporation in Basque, Spain, which officially began in 1956, but whose roots can be traced back to the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War. Mondragon’s founder José María Arizmendiarrieta was a radical Catholic priest who formed a small company with his students, founded on the principles of humanism, solidarity, and a commitment to both individual and collective well-being, all in stark contrast to and rebellion against Franco’s authoritarian regime. The small company that created paraffin heaters eventually became a federation of ninety-six cooperatives and eighty-one thousand worker-owners. Many historians, economists, and worker-owners themselves credit the growth and longevity of Mondragon to its structure and values.

Another international example of successful cooperatives comes from Brazilian factories, which Feran says were also an early inspiration for Phoenix’s transition. Like Mondragon, the Brazilian worker-coop movement was also born of struggle (in this case, the onslaught of neoliberalism in Latin America).

The history of employee-owned cooperatives in the United States generally begins in the late 1700s, concurrent with a burgeoning labor movement. Echoing its international counterparts, crisis was often the breeding ground for worker-owner organization: cooperatives often formed during labor strikes, and especially in the aftermath of failed strikes. This was—and is—especially prevalent in the Rust Belt.

In 1806, a group of striking Philadelphia shoeworkers went on strike for better wages; in response, their boss had them arrested for conspiracy. Despite a judicial guilty charge, the same group of strikers went on to found their own cooperatively-owned boot and shoe factory. And Troy, New York was the home of the National Molders Union, founded in 1860, which succeeded for five years before facing too many defeats to sustain itself. In response, the first foundry cooperative was formed. Countless stories of union defeats-turned-cooperatives exist in the worker-owner archives.

More recently, in 2008, workers at the Republic Windows and Doors in Chicago enacted one of the most militant labor rebellions of the twenty-first century. Despite company success—and evidence that owner family members began separate window factories with temp employees—the owners announced the closure of the company, with no (contractually obligated) severance pay. In response, workers occupied the factory until they reached a settlement for severance, vacation pay, and benefits. After a few rocky attempts—and one more short factory sit-down strike, in 2012—the workers began their own worker-owned New Era Windows Cooperative, which is still operating today.