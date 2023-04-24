Wilkinsburg’s spirit and resourcefulness shone in a season spent chronicling — in pictures, stories and a resource map — Pittsburgh’s eastern neighbor.

By Quinn Glabicki, Stephanie Strasburg & Rich Lord

Deola Herbert sits for a photograph with family members at her Great Gatsby-themed 90th birthday party at Hosanna House on April 16. (Photo by Quinn Glabicki/PublicSource)

Deola Herbert’s family greeted one another as they trickled into the main ballroom at Hosanna House along Wallace Avenue in Wilkinsburg. It was her birthday, and family had traveled from far and wide to celebrate her 90th orbit of the sun.

Points of Pride Wilkinsburg

PublicSource maps and chronicles the strengths of diverse communities

A line of Deola’s granddaughters and great-granddaughters, adorned with peacock feathers and gilded-age ornament, spooned heaping plates of mac and cheese, green beans and chicken onto the plates of similarly fancy diners. Later, seated atop a throne, Deola sang “Searchin’ for the kingdom of God!” a tune she perfected through a lifetime singing with her church choir and a family ensemble, The Gandy Singers, that toured many a church in the Pittsburgh area.

Back in the Roaring ‘20s — the era recalled by Deola Herbert’s party — Wilkinsburg had around 25,000 residents and was viewed as one of Pittsburgh’s up-and-coming suburbs. The borough’s official history puts its population peak in the 1950s.

“It was beautiful!” recalled Deola, who arrived with her late husband, a steel mill worker, in 1968. They bought a house on Glenn Avenue, where she raised her three children. “I really love Wilkinsburg.”

Shakel Stephens, second from right, of East Allegheny, holds her hands up in prayer during Sunday service at Mulberry Community Church on April 16 in Wilkinsburg. Stephens was part of two families with four generations attending church that day, ranging from her 77-year-old grandmother, Ethel Mills, of Wilkinsburg, to her 1-year-old daughter (neither pictured here). (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

Now it’s a borough of 14,492 residents, per the Census Bureau. But if its population has diminished, its faith has not.

Ethel Mills, a longtime resident, has been praying to see her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren walk through the doors of Mulberry Community Church on Sunday mornings, and her prayer was answered.

“It’s exciting that I lived to see it in my time. These are things we pray for and we hope happen, but I’m actually seeing it,” she said. “Children won’t listen to you, but they will mark you. So I try to do what I think they’ll follow me doing.”

Four young boys walk past Nancy’s Revival on South Avenue on April 10. The nearly half-century-old diner features homestyle cooking with local ingredients, served by a staff of people who have, in some cases, overcome barriers to employment. (Photo by Quinn Glabicki/PublicSource)

In February, PublicSource announced plans to deepen our commitment to meaningful, in-depth journalism, showing the richness, fullness and interwoven nature of our communities.

“Kids are coming from all over Wilkinsburg, Homewood, North Side, East Liberty, so hopefully they’ll get to know each other so they can interact with each other, so they can walk around freely,” said trainer Johnny Spell, of Penn Hills, who encourages young boxers as they spar at Weightmasters Boxing in Wilkinsburg.

He strives to use boxing as a way to bridge rival neighborhoods and bring youth together. “They know who each other are.”

Karlos Street, of Garfield, sprays the fresh haircut of his great nephew, Cameron Roberts, 9, of West Mifflin, after styling him at Christyles Barber Shop on April 12, in Wilkinsburg. Street has worked at the barbershop for some five years. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

As one step toward enhancing our reporting, with guidance from the American Press Institute, PublicSource’s entire team is participating in efforts to reach out to diverse communities, learn about neighborhood assets, establish or deepen relationships — and, of course, inform our readers.

Chad Robinson checks the ball during a pickup basketball game at Ferguson Park on South Avenue on April 13. (Photo by Quinn Glabicki/PublicSource)

Wilkinsburg is a majority-Black neighborhood, but some 35% of residents are white, and there are meaningful Asian, Hispanic, multiracial and foreign-born populations.

When Tahar Ben Chaabani immigrated to the United States from Tunisia 30 years ago, he said, “I didn’t even speak English.”

“I come here, I went to community college and learned, I left the school, and I come down and create my own self,” he said. He has owned various businesses, including several pawn shops, in Wilkinsburg, and now runs Cash Flow Shop LLC, where he specializes in tire replacement.

“Living the American dream, it’s true for me.”

Marcus Rummel sticks a landing at an unofficial skate park in Wilkinsburg, on April 12. During the pandemic, Rummel rarely left his nearby home in the neighborhood. “I woke up and there was all this new stuff,” he said. “I’m exploring it. Seeing what’s new.” (Photo by Quinn Glabicki/PublicSource)

Just under one-quarter of Wilkinsburg residents live in poverty, but an estimated 43% of the borough’s children are in households experiencing poverty. They move through a landscape in which around 20% of buildings are vacant, as a result of population loss and systemic problems that discourage reuse of abandoned property.

While the borough continues to struggle with the problems created by abandonment, its people have seeded some of the vacant lots with community gardens, skate parks and urban farms.

Denise Edwards labels seedlings at Garden Dreams, an urban farm and nursery on Holland Avenue on April 14. “Wilkinsburg is fertile with opportunity,” said the Wilkinsburg resident. “Not just for agriculture, but for small businesses, too.” (Photo by Quinn Glabicki/PublicSource)

Wherever they occur, population loss, disinvestment and poverty create problems that government often struggles to address. A recent Wilkinsburg Borough Council meeting included citizen complaints about a “terrible” field used by the Steel City Kickers kickball team, pothole-plagued streets, weed-choked lots and high taxes. PublicSource’s reporting this week will touch on the borough’s challenges.

Flowers rest inside Trinity Reformed Church on Rebecca Avenue on April 7. (Photo by Quinn Glabicki/PublicSource)

Conversation in Wilkinsburg often turns to public safety, and the borough has seen tragedy, including a 2016 mass shooting at a backyard cookout. Even in the wake of that bloodshed, though, residents maintained that any perception of lawlessness was overblown.

“This ain’t really bad here,” said Karlos Street, a barber at Christyles Barber Shop in Wilkinsburg. “It’s bad if you walk with badness. If you put yourself into the badness, then the badness will surround you.”

Students at Pittsburgh Urban Christian School wait in the moments before their school play dressed as famous Pittsburghers on March 31. In front, a cast member leans in dressed as pioneering journalist Nellie Bly as she looks for her family in the crowd. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

Diverse communities are too often portrayed, in media, largely through the lenses of their tragedies. Not news: The longstanding sense in diverse communities, and especially Black communities, that the media does not cover their neighborhoods well, thoroughly or accurately.

PublicSource’s Points of Pride coverage, which launches with this package, takes a different approach.

Bernard Survil, of Jeanette, carries a white cross along Ross Avenue on Good Friday. The annual Way of the Cross walk, organized by Pax Christi Pittsburgh, leads participants to numerous locations throughout Wilkinsburg, where they pray for safety and prosperity in the community. (Photo by Quinn Glabicki/PublicSource)

Since February, PublicSource team members have been:

Assembling information on Wilkinsburg’s many community assets — a process that will only continue. (If you are involved with a Wilkinsburg asset that isn’t yet on our map or see something that needs to be updated, please let us know via this email.)

Calling, emailing and visiting community resources.

Getting to know people, and not just as “newsmakers,” but as entrepreneurs, educators, athletes, activists, family members and residents.

Writing about, and photographing, some of the people we’ve come to know.

Tahar Ben Chaabani jacks up a car to fix a customer’s flat tire at his business, Cash Flow Shop LLC, along Wilkinsburg’s Swissvale Avenue on April 18. Chaabani is originally from Tunis, Tunisia, in North Africa. (Photo by Quinn Glabicki/PublicSource)

This week at PublicSource.org, you’ll read about, hear from and see Wilkinsburg residents who are:

Turning an abandoned and arson-plagued building into a training ground for baking entrepreneurs

Transforming a school that saw its student body dwindle into a growing “village”

Drawing on the experience of hunger to address the needs of low-income families in inflationary times

Creating community around fun, sport and sisterhood.

“Around here, they call me The Hood Doctor.” Montray Ware, 49, of Wilkinsburg, pauses for a portrait along Wood Street on April 12. “My purpose is to heal, to be a curse breaker,” he shares, pointing to the hollow in his right temple where a bullet once crushed through his skull decades ago in the neighborhood. “Once we break those curses, they turn into a strength. … There’s more strength than weakness here.” (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

Faith and practicality weave seamlessly through many conversations in Wilkinsburg.

“Don’t give up hope that we can be restored,” said Autumn Butler, of the Covenant Fellowship congregation and Wilkinsburg Christian Housing, one of several small-scale efforts to rekindle homeownership in a community where 70% of households currently rent. “There’s a need for revival, and it’s hard because there is a lot of abandonment and vacancy in the borough, but we need to strive and encourage and provide homes to those who are here.”

The shadow of a cross fixed to the roof of South Avenue United Methodist Church on April 13. (Photo by Quinn Glabicki/PublicSource)

This week’s coverage is just a beginning. We hope and expect that the relationships we’ve established will deepen, and that the result will be even better, richer journalism.

And this effort will not stop at the Wilkinsburg Borough borders.

Trainer Johnny Spell, back center, of Penn Hills, encourages young boxers as they spar at Weightmasters Boxing on the evening of April 12. Spell grew up in different neighborhoods throughout the area including Wilkinsburg and used to box in the gym’s basement as a child. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

PublicSource is beginning outreach to other communities. We’ll build more bridges, establish more relationships and lean on them — not only to produce content like this week’s zoom-in on Wilkinsburg, but to infuse perspectives into our regular coverage of government, health, the environment, education, development and other issues of interest to communities.

Students at Pittsburgh Urban Christian School take the stage for the finale of their spring performance dressed as famous Pittsburghers on March 31. In front, first graders sport their handmade ties as Mr. Rogers. The school is working toward being an integrated part of the community, including being part of a schoolwide “Serve-A-Thon.” (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)

Communities thrive on information, understanding and voice — a quality that’s prized in the borough.

“Every year that I’ve been here, particularly for the speaking parts, it has literally shocked me who steps up and suddenly is a performer,” said Christy Wauzzinski, education director since 2014 with the Pittsburgh Urban Christian School in Wilkinsburg. “It’s often the most shy kids in the class. They find a voice, they find themselves being able to perform.”

For a region that has struggled to hold on to its people, communities like Wilkinsburg could hold the keys to growth.

“Wilkinsburg’s greatest asset is its people,” according to Pastor Lawrence Smith of Mulberry Community Church. “That is why I chose to stay through the challenges, hurts and pains. … If I have anything to give, I hope that God allows me to be effective in the community of Wilkinsburg.”

A deer crosses Lamar Avenue just after sunset on April 12. (Photo by Quinn Glabicki/PublicSource)

We welcome your feedback, ideas or questions on this ongoing project. Write to Rich Lord, managing editor of PublicSource, via rich@publicsource.org.

