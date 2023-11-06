Thanksgiving — a complicated holiday rooted in colonialism — is often associated today with hardy foods and good company. PublicSource Managing Editor Rich Lord has spent upwards of 45 Thanksgivings in Pittsburgh. Stephanie Mirah, the audience growth and engagement producer, is about to spend her first Turkey Day in the area.
While Lord has a fuzzy memory of spending at least one holiday alone in college, both have typically spent the day surrounded by family or friends. We’ve known people, though, who spend the holiday alone — some by choice, some because they don’t see another option.
Are you expecting to spend Thanksgiving alone this November? Share your experience below in 200 words or less.
We’ll publish your accounts and observations Thanksgiving week along with resources and places to celebrate a community Thanksgiving.
