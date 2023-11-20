“The topic in itself is always bringing back memories of bygone years when Thanksgiving was my favorite American holiday. It was the only holiday when I enjoyed the idea of not having to exchange gifts, when the focus was on good and light conversations, banter, and great food. In my case, the initial meaning of Thanksgiving turned toward the amazing spread of dishes prepared by my ex mother-in-law. Years went by, I got divorced, the children would spend all holidays at their father’s since his family was local and that was the right place for my kids to feel the joy of being in a true family setting. For me, the invitations to Thanksgiving feasts slowly disappeared. In the years that followed, I received just one invitation to spend the holiday with a former coworker’s large family. All I remember from that gathering — done very much in the good ol’ Pittsburgh tradition — was that the food was abundant and consisted of every possible Thanksgiving staple! Much to be enjoyed until drinks started being consumed and the volume of the conversation would escalate. Fast forward almost a decade, a new marriage and a second divorce, and I realized that I had no friends of my own. Invitations to social gatherings became fewer and fewer, to the point of non-existent. In that scheme of things, there was only one invitation to a restaurant for a Thanksgiving meal with a family that I had been close to. I found myself not just alone, but living with that feeling of extreme loneliness and wondering how was that even possible? Was I being avoided because my health was in shambles? When I get to such a point, I have to stop myself from falling in the self-pity pool. I do admit, though, that it is difficult not to experience a level of disappointment, especially when I think of all the years when I invited both family members and almost-strangers who had nowhere to go to Thanksgiving gatherings, at my place. Yes, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and many people I know will talk about the fabulous gatherings they will have had. I am genuinely happy to listen to their stories, but when I sit here, in my little abode, and enter my lonely state, I simply wonder who and what shall I express gratitude for? I guess I will simply revert to reading a history book, thinking of the true origin and meaning of Thanksgiving. Like many Americans — including people of Native American ancestry — I will look at all these celebrations as they mask a history of oppression that underlies the relationship between European settlers and Native Americans. Talk about a bleak take on the most cherished American holiday!”