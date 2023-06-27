This is not a paywall.
We’re proud to provide high-quality local journalism without paywalls — everyone deserves access to information that affects them. But only .01% of the people who read our stories support our work with a gift.
Right now, you can have your gift to our nonprofit newsroom DOUBLED by generous match pool members. Please show your support today.
On a small strip of Smallman Street sits an unassuming tan and red industrial building, once the home of the now-defunct Gateway Paint & Chemical Company. Behind it, separated by a narrow alleyway, sits a sheet metal, barn-style warehouse that once housed Hartman Metal Company. The site is not much different from other buildings in the Strip District — boxy, simplistic and purpose-built for industry.
Now, however, the site may be the next location for continued residential development in the Strip. The Hudson Companies, a real estate development company based in Hermitage, briefed the City Planning Commission on Tuesday on their plans to develop two properties located on Smallman and 30th Streets.
The two developments will each be six stories and comprise a total of 56,500 square feet of space and 234 units.
“We’re very familiar with the city and with the community, and we’re really happy to continue to invest in the neighborhood the City of Pittsburgh has,” Hudson Companies Principal Jonathan Hudson said at the meeting.
The buildings will feature a pickleball court, yoga studio, a golf simulator and a pool, among other amenities.
The Smallman Street building would be located on the site of the former Gateway Paint & Chemical Company, while the 30th Street development would be on the former site of Hartman Metals Company. Hudson acquired the two properties in 2021 and 2022 for a total of around $6.2 million.
If the plan is approved, demolition of the two sites could begin by August. In addition to being both the developer and construction contractor, Hudson Companies would be the eventual manager of the apartment buildings.
“We’re along for every step of the ride here,” Jonathan Hudson said.
Representatives from the company made no comment about the pricing of the apartments, and could not immediately be reached after the commission meeting. The company is currently building a 148-unit luxury apartment complex on Melwood Avenue in North Oakland.
Heart Institute may grow — but less than envisioned
The Commission also heard a proposal from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to expand its existing Heart Institute. The proposed project is a three-story, 50,000-square-foot building that would be constructed on top of the hospital’s mid-campus garage. A sky bridge would connect the new building to the hospital’s existing campus.
Hospital President Diane Hupp cited a need for the hospital to expand the institute in order to invest in growth and new technology.
“Our heart program is a longstanding program of excellence,” Hupp said. “We’re out of space in our current facility.”
The proposed new building would be significantly smaller than what was laid out in the institution’s master plan in 2013. According to the 2013 plan, the building was intended to be 180,000 square feet — 130,000 square feet more than the building now proposed.
Construction on the site would take two years, and would require the closure of a portion of 45th Street for 10 to 12 months in order to erect the building’s steel support structure.
Both projects are set to go before the commission for public comment and votes on July 11.
Lucas Dufalla is an editorial intern with PublicSource and can be reached at lucas@publicsource.org.
We’re delighted that readers find our stories valuable. We work hard to produce accurate, timely, impactful, journalism without paywalls that keeps our region informed and moving forward. The bad news is, only .01% of the people who read our stories contribute to our work financially. Our newsroom depends on the generosity of readers like yourself to make our high-quality local journalism possible, and the costs of the resources it takes to produce it have been rising, so each member means a lot to us. Ready for some good news? Right now, you can have your gift DOUBLED by our generous match pool members. These match pool members are readers of PublicSource who care about our region’s information access so much, they’re putting money down to inspire gifts from others. This means your gift can go even farther to make sure everyone in Allegheny County can stay up-to-date about decisions and events that affect them. But this match opportunity ends on June 30, and too much is happening in our region to let any of those funds go to waste. Please make your matched gift of support now.
If you feel more informed, can you pay it forward with a MATCHED gift?
We’re delighted that readers find our stories valuable. We work hard to produce accurate, timely, impactful, journalism without paywalls that keeps our region informed and moving forward.
The bad news is, only .01% of the people who read our stories contribute to our work financially. Our newsroom depends on the generosity of readers like yourself to make our high-quality local journalism possible, and the costs of the resources it takes to produce it have been rising, so each member means a lot to us.
Ready for some good news? Right now, you can have your gift DOUBLED by our generous match pool members. These match pool members are readers of PublicSource who care about our region’s information access so much, they’re putting money down to inspire gifts from others. This means your gift can go even farther to make sure everyone in Allegheny County can stay up-to-date about decisions and events that affect them.
But this match opportunity ends on June 30, and too much is happening in our region to let any of those funds go to waste. Please make your matched gift of support now.