Roe v. Wade was toppled on June 24 by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Activists immediately took to the Pittsburgh streets. Students mobilized, searching for ways to support their peers and speaking out about how the decision is likely to disproportionately impact marginalized people. Professors spoke out about concern for the future of other currently protected rights.

Abortions remain legal in Pennsylvania as of July 2022. Gov. Tom Wolf, a clear supporter of abortion rights, will leave office in early 2023. Should Pennsylvania elect a Republican governor in 2022, it’s possible the commonwealth would see more restrictive laws enacted.

Many are wondering what’s next and what this decision will mean for millions of Americans. What’s your reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision? Do you have a pregnancy or abortion-related story to share? We want to hear your story.

We want to hear from you about abortion rights and restrictions in PA. Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24. What do you think the impact will be on your community? We encourage you to be specific, either to your personal situation or highlighting services that may see a change in demand. What questions do you have about Roe v. Wade or abortion access that you feel haven't been answered? What's missing from the conversation on the local level? Do you have a personal experience related to pregnancy or abortion that you want to share in the context of the Roe v. Wade conversation?

TyLisa C. Johnson is the audience engagement editor for PublicSource. She can be reached at tylisa@publicsource.org or on Twitter at @tylisawrites.