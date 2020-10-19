PublicSource won first place for general excellence in the micro newsroom category in the annual competition honoring best work in digital journalism by the Online News Association (ONA). South China Morning Post received the award in the large newsroom category, San Francisco Chronicle for medium newsrooms and The Marshall Project for small newsrooms. Each newsroom will receive a $5,000 prize thanks to SmartNews.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, winners were announced virtually on Friday during ONA20 Everywhere, a global journalism innovation festival. According to ONA, more than 1,800 attendees from 40 countries joined the ONA’s first fully virtual conference that took place Oct. 1-16.

Finalists and winners of ONA awards across 19 different categories represent “high-quality works that push innovation in the field, while engaging audiences with key information to ensure their well-being and survival.”

PublicSource has been previously nominated twice for the general excellence award.

While PublicSource does not measure its impact in awards, we recognize the importance of celebrating the work of journalists and partners who have been working with PublicSource. It’s also an opportunity to thank people who trusted our journalists with their stories and those who have been counting on us to keep the Pittsburgh region informed.

PublicSource relies on donations from our readers. For those of you who support our journalism financially, thank you. And for those who don’t yet, please consider becoming a member with a donation that helps to ensure the future of local journalism in Pittsburgh.