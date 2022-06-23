The PublicSource newsroom is growing as the nonprofit newsroom marks a decade of progress. Here are the journalists gathering and presenting news and developing partnerships for your nonprofit newsroom.

Charlie Wolfson focuses on local government accountability in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. A Report for America corps member, he previously worked at the Boston Globe and covered election law and voting access as a freelance reporter for PublicSource. In 2020, Charlie graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in journalism and political science. Contact: charlie@publicsource.org

Amelia Winger recently joined PublicSource as the health and mental health reporter. A 2022 graduate of Temple University, with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science, Amelia is fresh from an internship at Philadelphia NPR affiliate WHYY. While there, she participated in the creation of the city’s first gun violence prevention beat. Prior to that, she interned with PublicSource. Contact: amelia@publicsource.org

Stephanie Strasburg is a photojournalist and documentary filmmaker at PublicSource. In her prior role at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, she participated in the newsroom’s Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting on the Tree of Life massacre, and on a team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its investigation on sexual abuse in the Amish and Mennonite communities. She also covered the region’s overdose crisis and the effects of concentrated poverty on children. Stephanie serves as the education liaison for the Pittsburgh chapter of Video Consortium. Contact: stephanie@publicsource.org

Jourdan Hicks is a senior community correspondent and host of the From the Source podcast. She is often seen at events and meetings introducing PublicSource’s journalism and its opportunities to participate to the community. Before joining PublicSource in 2017, Jourdan was a community-based educator in Hazelwood. Contact: jourdan@publicsource.org

Quinn Glabicki covers climate change and the environment through reporting and photography as a Report for America corps member. A Haverford College graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science, he has worked as a freelance journalist, including a recent award-winning photo essay for PublicSource. Contact: quinn@publicsource.org

Emma Folts is PublicSource’s higher education reporter, a role supported by Open Campus, a nonprofit newsroom focused on bolstering higher education coverage. A recent graduate of Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, she was the managing editor of The Daily Orange student-run newspaper. Emma interned at PublicSource and the Los Angeles Business Journal. Contact: emma@publicsource.org

Leading editorial efforts are TyLisa C. Johnson as audience engagement editor; Natasha Vicens as creative director; Rich Lord as managing editor; and Halle Stockton as editor-in-chief.

Learn more about our team and how to contact each of us by visiting our staff page. PublicSource is also hiring new reporters to cover economic development and K-12 education.

PublicSource is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, digital-first media organization dedicated to serving Pittsburgh and the region. PublicSource inspires critical thinking and bold ideas through journalism rooted in facts, diverse voices and pursuit of transparency.